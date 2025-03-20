Kentucky star Georgia Amoore casually reacts to Celtics star Al Horford holding her jersey

Boston Celtics star Al Horford held a jersey from his college rival, and the Instagram post led to a reaction from Kentucky Wildcard star Georgia Amoore on Thursday.

Ad

The guard reshared a screenshot of the video of the Celtics center on her Instagram story and added a caption:

"It ain't that bad @alhorford," Amoore wrote.

Georgia Amoore reacts to Al Horford unboxing his jersey (Credit: IG/@alhorford)

The Celtics shared a video of several players' reactions to seeing a jersey from their college rivals. Horford played for the Florida Gators, a longtime rival of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Georgia Amoore has been a top player for the Wildcats this season. The guard played a part in Kentucky's fifth-place finish in the SEC (22-7, 11-5).

In the quarterfinal of the SEC tournament, Kentucky lost 69-65 to the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners. They held the lead in the first half, 31-26, but fell in the second half, losing 43-34, on March 7. Amoore had 29 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in 38 minutes.

Amoore has been leading her team. She is averaging 19.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists on 42.5% shooting this season.

Ad

Kenny Brooks hails Georgia Amoore's growth

Oklahoma v Kentucky - Source: Getty

Coach Kenny Brooks reflected on the growth of Georgia Amoore, having faced many challenges during games this season. The Kentucky star moved from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for her final collegiate season.

Ad

“She came over from the ACC and came into the SEC for her final year,” Brooks said. “And I think it’s been a blessing for her because the defenses that she’s faced this year, it’s going to be great preparation for her in the future.

"And what she’s going to be able to see, and the way she’s been able to handle it, it’s a way more physical league, you know, the amount of bumps, bruises, scratches that she gets during a game. But she was able to have success against it and get easy opportunities.”

The guard will be looking to help the No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats kick off their March Madness campaign with a first-round matchup against the No. 13 Liberty Flames on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here