Kentucky vs. Alabama: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Labaron Philon

In the SEC Tournament's final quarterfinal matchup, No. 3 seed Alabama rolled over No. 6 seed Kentucky 99-70. The Tide (25-7), ranked No. 5 in the current AP poll never trailed the Wildcats (22-11), currently No. 15 in the poll. Despite the loss, Kentucky will certainly be in the NCAA Tournament, likely as a No. 3 or No. 4 seed. Alabama will advance to Saturday's semifinal against Florida.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Box Score

Kentucky

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN O. Oweh 8 4 0 1 1 5 2 21 K. Brea 8 3 2 0 0 1 1 33 A. Carr 18 2 1 2 1 1 3 19 T. Perry 11 4 1 0 0 2 2 30 A. Williams 16 7 4 0 1 2 3 28 C. Chandler 4 2 1 0 0 3 3 17 T. Noah 4 2 2 1 0 1 1 19 B. Garrison 1 2 1 1 0 1 2 16 A. Almonor 0 4 0 1 0 0 1 16

Alabama

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN L. Philon 21 3 4 3 1 1 0 26 M. Sears 13 2 4 1 0 3 1 30 G. Nelson 7 5 1 1 0 1 4 16 C. Youngblood 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 26 C. Omoruyi 8 6 1 0 0 0 4 13 A. Holloway 13 2 4 1 0 1 2 21 M. Dioubate 13 8 0 1 2 1 1 22 J. Stevenson 16 4 0 3 1 1 4 19 A. Sherrell 2 7 1 1 0 2 5 15 D. Reid 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 9 M. Scharnowski 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Summary

The two teams battled for early position, with an Andrew Carr layup for Kentucky drawing the Wildcats even at 14 with 13:45 left in the first half. Alabama scored the next nine points, which indicated the way the game went from there. Alabama would increase its lead and Kentucky would draw back, with the Wildcats pulling within 45-38 at halftime.

Kentucky pulled within six early in the second half, but Alabama pushed the lead to 10 on a Labaron Philon 3-pointer with 18:02 to play. Kentucky would not pull within single digits again. The Tide pushed its edge to 20 on a Chris Youngblood 3-pointer with 11:02 to play. From there, Alabama rolled to an easy win.

The Tide were led by Labaron Philon with 21 points. Jarin Stevenson added 16 off the bench. Mark Sears, Aden Holloway and Mouhammed Dioubate each tallied 13 more.

Andrew Carr topped Kentucky's scoring list with 18 points. Amari Williams added 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Travis Perry tallied 11 points.

Alabama will now face No. 2 seed Florida in Saturday's second semifinal. The SEC's top four seeds have all reached the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament. The most recent ESPN bracketology has Auburn and Florida getting No. 1 seeds with Alabama and Tennessee getting No. 2 seeds.

Kentucky is projected as a No. 3 seed in that bracketology. The Wildcats will hope to get injured point guard Lamont Butler back for the NCAA Tournament. He missed the Alabama game and played just eight minutes against Oklahoma.

