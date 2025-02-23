Kentucky vs. Alabama: Player Stats and Box Score for February 22, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

No. 4 Alabama (22-5, 11-3 in the SEC) pulled away late at home against a short-handed No. 18 Kentucky (18-9, 7-7 in the SEC) squad. The Tide trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, but took a halftime lead and then pulled away late from Kentucky, winning 96-83. Alabama looks to remain in the SEC race, while Kentucky is still looking to get healthy ahead of March Madness.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Player Stats and Box Score

Kentucky

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN O. Oweh 2 6 2 2 0 2 5 22 K. Brea 20 1 2 1 0 0 4 35 A. Carr 17 6 2 2 1 2 2 29 T. Perry 12 1 1 4 0 0 1 28 A. Williams 17 11 6 1 1 4 1 27 C. Chandler 5 0 1 2 0 2 5 13 T. Noah 2 3 0 0 0 0 3 23 B. Garrison 8 4 0 1 0 2 1 13 A. Almonor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10

Alabama

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN L. Philon 7 2 3 2 0 5 2 25 M. Sears 30 4 4 2 0 2 1 35 G. Nelson 5 3 2 0 2 0 4 15 C. Youngblood 14 0 2 0 0 1 1 28 C. Omoruyi 11 15 2 1 0 3 4 28 A. Holloway 19 4 0 1 0 1 2 23 M. Dioubate 4 5 0 0 1 1 0 14 K. Stevenson 4 4 1 1 1 2 3 24 A. Sherrell 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 8

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Summary

Kentucky opened strong from long distance, making four 3-pointers in the first four minutes to open a 14-6 lead. Kentucky eventually led 30-18 miday through the first half, before Alabama answered with its own run. A 29-10 run gave Alabama a 47-40 halftime advantage. Super senior guard Mark Sears had 15 points in the first half.

The Wildcats kept it close, pulling to within 63-60 on an Andrew Carr jumper with 11:20 to play. But Alabama keyed another big run, going on a 15-6 spurt to put the game away.

Kentucky continues to play without starting guards Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson due to injuries. The Wildcats were led by Koby Brea's 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Carr added 17 and Amari Williams had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Travis Perry chipped in 12 points.

Alabama garnered 30 points from All-American candidate Sears. Aden Holloway added 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Chris Youngblood had 14 points for the Tide. Cliff Omoruyi tallied 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Kentucky will travel to Oklahoma on Wednesday to finish out February. Alabama will host No. 21 Mississippi State on Tuesday night, continuing a run of four straight games against ranked opponents for the Tide, who had lost the first two of the run.

What do you think about Kentucky and Alabama's postseason prospects? Weigh in below in our comments section!

