Kentucky vs Auburn basketball injury report, February 17: Latest on Tre Mitchell, DJ Wagner and more

Kentucky and Auburn face off in a ranked showdown on Saturday. By the mid-season point, both teams are dealing with the usual round of nagging aches and pains.

Kentucky has much more significant injury concerns than the Tigers. If the Wildcats are going to pull the upset, they will need some good news on the injury front.

No. 22 Kentucky (17-7, 7-4 in the SEC) has spent the season dealing with injuries. The Wildcats have never been at full strength. Among Kentucky's first 10 players, only two have not missed games. While none of UK's players have faced season-ending issues, the Wildcats have seemingly been eternally injured.

Meanwhile, No. 13 Auburn (20-5, 9-3) has had almost no injury concerns. All of the Tigers' top 10 players have played in all 25 games this season. While Bruce Pearl's squad undoubtedly has had some bumps and bruises, the Tigers have been lucky and effective in staying at full strength.

Kentucky vs. Auburn basketball injuries

Tre Mitchell, Kentucky

Mitchell had to leave Kentucky's game against Ole Miss on Tuesday due to a shoulder injury.

He has previously missed a game with back and shoulder complaints. Mitchell is listed as a game-time decision for the Wildcats. He's a pivotal part of the team, averaging 12.0 ppg and 7.5 rpg.

Mitchell has had three straight single-digit scoring games, so UK could use him to combat Auburn's inside game.

D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

Wagner is expected to play following ankle issues, but the question is how effective he can be.

He has played the last two games but has had just seven total points in 31 minutes of play. For the season, Wagner averages 11.2 ppg and 3.6 apg. Kentucky has struggled when Wagner has been absent or ineffective, so John Calipari has to be worried about his star guard.

Johni Broome, Auburn

Auburn's Johni Broome battled a preseason shoulder injury, but he remained health for the Tigers.

Auburn has remained shockingly healthy. Johni Broome suffered a preseason shoulder injury but healed before the regular season began although he missed an exhibition game.

There's nothing more substantive than the grind of three months of college basketball on the Tigers' injury status.

