  • Kentucky vs Missouri: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Otega Oweh

Kentucky vs Missouri: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Otega Oweh

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 08, 2025 20:33 GMT
Otega Oweh led Mark Pope
Otega Oweh led Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats to a big win at Missouri. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

No. 19 Kentucky and No. 15 Missouri faced off in pre-SEC Tournament tuneup for both teams. Kentucky (21-10, 10-8 in the SEC) grabbed an important 91-83 win despite the loss of starting guard Jaxson Robinson to injury. Missouri (21-10, 10-8 in the SEC) matched Kentucky's record, with both teams certain of NCAA Tournament berths regardless of the conference tournament.

Kentucky vs. Missouri box score

Kentucky

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
O. Oweh2221303428
L. Butler802001426
K. Brea1742100137
A. Carr16123121334
A. Williams1482110329
C. Chandler801010116
T. Noah321001010
B. Garrison040001410
T. Perry31110207
A. Almonor00000014
Missouri

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
A. Robinson II253102221
T. Bates810001226
T. Perkins923212324
M. Mitchell2273000134
J. Gray580002322
M. Warrick1700200114
M. Allen00001013
A. Boateng00000011
J. Sanchez00000000
T. Pierce01000015
A. Shaw00000011
C. Grill830112530
J. Crews1240100219
Kentucky vs. Missouri game summary

Late in the first half, Kentucky stretched a 22-20 lead into a 33-23 bulge with 1:45 before halftime. Amari Williams made four free throws and a layup in that span. Kentucky led 38-29 at halftime.

Kentucky extended its lead to as many as 16 points on a couple occasions in the second half. Missouri pulled within 66-61 on a Marques Warrick layup with 6:26 to play. Missouri never pulled closer than five points, though.

Kentucky was led by Otega Oweh with 22 points. Koby Brea added 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Andrew Carr contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats. Amari Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Mark Mitchell paced Missouri with 22 points and seven rebounds. Marques Warrick added 17 points for the Tigers, and reserve Jacob Crews contributed a dozen points.

Kentucky likely has the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament. If that holds, Kentucky would play Thursday night at 8:30 Eastern against the winner of the league's No. 11 and No. 14 seeds, with Oklahoma having wrapped up the No. 14.

Missouri's seed is unclear but the Tigers are also likely playing on Thursday against the winner of one of Wednesday's first-round games.

