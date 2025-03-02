  • home icon
  Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Player Stats and Box Score March 2, 2025 2024-25 College basketball season

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 02, 2025 21:09 GMT
MiLaysia Fulwiley helped Dawn Staley and USC set up a first-place tie in the SEC. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
No. 6 South Carolina set up a likely coin toss for the top spot in the SEC Tournament by handling No. 15 Kentucky on the Gamecocks' Senior Day. South Carolina (27-3, 15-1 in the SEC) set up a tie with No. 1 Texas with the 78-66 victory. Kentucky (22-6, 11-5 in the SEC) was unable to best South Carolina, but is still safe for the NCAA field and will seek a top 4 seed and regional hosting bid.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Player Stats and Box Score

Kentucky

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
G. Amoore1643002139
T. Key1240021432
D. Lawrence1010004237
C. Stack2384125336
A. Hassett262021233
S. Tyler310000012
L. Blue01000004
C. Silva00210107
South Carolina

T. Paopao1356301135
S. Feagin840121225
C. Kitts12101123434
B. Hall510000117
R. Johnson820100122
T. Johnson1641000022
J. Edwards631001122
M. Fulwiley1030421023
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Game Summary

Kentucky and South Carolina battled through a competitive first quarter. The score was tied at 14 with 1:21 to go, but the Gamecocks took off on a 7-0 run to end the quarter. The second quarter was essentially even, with Carolina holding a 41-33 edge over the Wildcats at intermission.

Throughout the third quarter, Kentucky tried to chip away at the lead. The Wildcats pulled to within three at one point and ended the quarter trailing 58-53. Kentucky pulled within a single point three times. A Clara Strack layup made it 65-64 with 6:12 to play. But Carolina responded with a 10-0 run to put the game away.

Tessa Johnson led the Gamecocks with 16 points. Te-Hina Paopao added 13 points, six assists and five rebounds. Chloe Kitts added 12 points and 10 rebounds. MiLaysia Fulwiley chipped in 10 points.

Kentucky was led by Clara Strack, who had 23 points and eight rebounds. Georgia Amoore added 16 points. Teonni Key added 12 points and Dazia Lawrence added 10 points.

South Carolina and Texas will have a coin toss to decide the top spot in the SEC Tournament. Kentucky has the No. 4 seed and will also earn a bye into the quarterfinal round. Both teams will play on Friday, with the further details dependent on games still in progress.

Edited by Joe Cox
