Kentucky vs. Tennessee box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Zakai Zeigler

Kentucky bested Tennessee twice in the regular season, but the Vols got revenge in the first NCAA Tournament matchup between the schools. No. 2 seed Tennessee rolled No. 3 seed Kentucky 78-65 to advance to their second consecutive Elite Eight appearance and just the third in program history.

Ad

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Box Score

Kentucky

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Carr 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 A. Williams 14 4 3 2 0 2 4 O. Oweh 13 4 1 2 1 3 4 K. Brea 5 2 1 0 1 1 1 L. Butler 18 6 3 1 0 3 2 T. Noah 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 A. Almonor 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 B. Garrison 3 1 1 1 0 1 2 C. Chandler 3 1 0 1 0 2 1

Ad

Trending

Tennessee

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF F. Okpara 8 11 0 0 1 0 3 I. Milicic Jr. 8 4 0 1 0 4 3 Z. Zeigler 18 1 10 1 0 2 2 C. Lanier 17 4 1 1 0 1 1 J. Mashack 4 3 3 5 0 0 0 C. Phillips 2 3 1 0 1 1 2 J. Gainey 16 3 1 0 0 0 2 D. Dubar 5 2 1 0 1 0 1

Ad

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Summary

The game was tied at four in the opening minutes, but Tennessee used a 13-3 run to claim a 17-7 edge on a Darlinstone Dubar 3-pointer with 12:12 remaining in the first half. Kentucky trimmed the lead to 21-15 but Tennessee scored the next six points to open up a 12-point advantage.

Tennessee upped its lead to 39-20 on a Jahmai Mashack jumper with 3:04 to play in the half. Kentucky pulled within 43-28 at halftime, but the game was all but decided in the first half.

Ad

Kentucky pulled within 55-43 on a Brandon Garrison free throw with 11:17 to play, but would not pull any closer.

Tennessee was led by Zakai Zeigler, who had 18 points and 10 assists. Chaz Lanier added 17 points for the Vols. Jordan Gainey tallied 16 points off the bench.

Tennessee connected on 51% of its shots, although the Vols were just 5-for-19 (26%) from 3-point range. Tennessee won the rebounding battle 34-24.

Kentucky was led by Lamont Butler, who scored 18 points, including 4-for-5 3-point shooting. Butler also led UK with six rebounds. Amari Williams added 14 points and Otega Oweh tallied 13 points.

Tennessee will face Houston or Purdue in the Elite Eight on Sunday. The Vols have never made a Final Four, but again, are now in their second consecutive Elite Eight under coach Rick Barnes. Tennessee previously reached the Elite Eight just once before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here