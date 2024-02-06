Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 6 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No.17-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday, February 6th, in a conference matchup that marks the 10th game of SEC play for the former and the ninth for the latter. The 15-6 Wildcats have lost their past two games, and three of their past four. Meanwhile, the 6-15 Commodores enter the matchup coming off of a victory over the Missouri Tigers that snapped a seven-game losing streak to kick off conference play.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game details

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 6th, 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Kentucky Wildcats -8.5(-110) Over 151.5(-110) -345 Vanderbilt Commodores +8.5(-110) Under 151.5(-110) +270

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt key stats

The Kentucky Wildcats have averaged 88.8 points per game through their first 21 games. They rank third out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and tenth in offensive rating. The Wildcats have allowed 78.4 ppg, ranking 329th in scoring defense and 222nd in defensive rating.

Kentucky is led by John Calipari, who is in his 15th season leading the program. The team is 402-119 during his tenure, winning the 2012 NCAA title. Calipari spent the previous nine seasons leading the Memphis Tigers to a 252-69 record. He previously spent parts of three seasons coaching the NBA's then-New Jersey Nets to a 72-112 record preceded by a eight-year stint leading the UMass Minutemen to a 193-71 record.

The Vanderbilt Commodores, meanwhile, have averaged 66.4 ppg, ranking 333rd in the nation in scoring offense and 318th in offensive rating. The Commodores have allowed 72.0 ppg, ranking 189th in scoring defense and 273rd in defensive rating.

Vanderbilt is led by coach Jerry Stackhouse, who is in his first head coaching gig. In five seasons leading the program, he has compiled a 67-84 record.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt betting prediction

While the Kentucky Wildcats have struggled on the defensive end, they remain one of the best offenses in the nation this season. Furthermore, despite their struggles over the past two weeks, they will face a Vanderbilt Commodores team that is among the worst in the SEC.

Vanderbilt's offense has been among the worst in all of college basketball and their only conference win came against the Missouri Tigers, who remain winless in SEC play. Look for Kentucky to take advantage of a poor opponent as they win by at least nine points.

Pick: Kentucky Wildcats -8.5 (-110)