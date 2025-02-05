Kerr Kriisa injury: Kentucky coach Mark Pope gives vague update on Estonian hooper's return to the squad

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered a major setback in their big win over Gonzaga on Dec. 7 when Kerr Kriisa, their backup point guard, went down with a broken bone in his foot. Since undergoing surgery over a month ago, Kriisa has been doing everything he can to recover and get back on the court, and coach Mark Pope gave a vague update on the Estonian's status on Monday.

Pope revealed on his radio show that the veteran guard is still several weeks away from returning.

"Kerr is getting to that point where his recovery has been completely predictable and scripted," Pope said. "We’re going to know more in the next few weeks about whether this is going to kind of turn the corner and be really quick on the quicker side or if this is going to be a more complicated recovery. We’re kind of moving into that window where we’re going to get some more information on his recovery."

While Pope's update offers some hope, it also leaves Kentucky fans anxious about Kriisa's future this season.

Possibility of Kerr Kriisa returning this season

The fact that Kerr Kriisa's recovery could go either way is unsettling, and there is a real possibility that Kriisa might not make it back onto the court this season, which would leave fans devastated. Despite this uncertainty, the Kentucky staff and medical team are committed to doing everything possible to help him recover and return to action. But they'll also have to adjust and adapt to life without Kriisa.

"Right now, we have to figure this out with the guys we have," Pope said. "That’s the job. We have to figure this out with the guys we have. That’s what we’re focused on. That’s the job."

Kriisa is an essential player for Kentucky, especially with the crucial games in March. His presence on the floor could significantly impact the team's chances of making a deep tournament run.

Although it’s clear that Kriisa’s return is still weeks away, fans and teammates alike are hopeful that he’ll recover quickly and contribute when it matters most. All eyes are on his progress now, and everyone is waiting to see how his recovery unfolds in the coming weeks.

