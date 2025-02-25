Keshon Gilbert injury update: Latest on Iowa State guard's health ahead of Oklahoma State matchup

Iowa State star Keshon Gilbert has a huge status update going into Tuesday's matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Gilbert sat out the No. 9 Cyclones' last game against Houston on Feb. 22. He was dealing with a muscle strain he sustained against Colorado on Feb. 18, which kept him out of the contest.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Gilbert will be a game-time decision for the game against Oklahoma State. Curtis Jones, out since having an illness that had him out of the Houston matchup, is on the report as well, having the same status as his teammate.

How Keshon Gilbert's Cyclones match up with the Cowboys

Having both Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones back for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma State would be huge for the No. 9 Cyclones.

Gilbert stands out as the best playmaker on the squad, putting up 14.1 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on shooting splits of 50% overall and 32.8% from three. Jones is the leading scorer, producing 17.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Iowa State enters the game with a 21-6 overall record, going 11-5 after 16 Big 12 matchups. They are averaging 80.5 points on 48% shooting from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a solid margin of 13.6 points per game.

Aside from Gilbert and Jones, other Cyclone players who can help out the team are Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey. Jefferson puts up 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds, Momcilovic scores 10.7 points, while Lipsey provides 10.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

They face an Oklahoma State squad that is 13-14 on the season, winning five of their 16 conference matchups. They produce 73 points on shooting splits of 42.6% overall and 32.3% from downtown, losing games by a margin of 3.7 points per contest. Bryce Thompson, Marchelus Avery and Abou Ousmane highlight the offense with 36.2 points combined.

Following Tuesday's game against the Cowboys, Keshon Gilbert and the No. 9 Cyclones will prepare for their next ranked matchup. They host the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats at the James Hilton Coliseum on March 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

