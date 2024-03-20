Kevin McCullar injury update: Kansas HC Bill Self delivers crushing news for Bluejays' nation

As the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks prepare for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Kansas coach Bill Self shared a new health update on its star, Kevin McCullar Jr. He has been suffering from a bone bruise on his knee for the past two months and missed the Big 12 Tournament to recuperate.

When talking to the media on Tuesday, Kansas coach Bill Self said:

“Kevin is not going to play. … He says his knee pain has not subsided any and it’s too bad for him to be able to contribute. So Kevin will not play”

When asked if he would only miss the first round, Self further explained:

"No, he's out. We've shut him down for the tournament. If we are fortunate enough to win two games, we would have done with it without him. He practiced six weeks, basically. He hasn't done more damage to his knee. But he tried to do it, said that he couldn't go."

Kevin McCullar, a graduate senior, transferred to Kansas in 2022 after spending three seasons at Texas Tech. In the 26 games he has played for the Jayhawks this season, McCullar has averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Considered one of the best perimeter defenders in college basketball, Kevin McCullar has been integral to the Jayhawks' roster since he joined. An elite scorer, shooter and playmaker, the guard is known for his aggressive style. He is predicted to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but it is yet to be seen if his prolonged absence from the court will affect his chances.

Hunter Dickinson is set to return to playing for Kansas

In the regular season finale against Houston, which the Jayhawks lost 76-46, center Hunter Dickinson dislocated his right shoulder. Coach Self shared that Dickinson is ready to play and will join in March Madness. Self said:

"Hunt's great. He's practiced basically every day since Saturday non-contact and the past two days, it's been full contact."

Hunter Dickinson has averaged 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in his first year at Kansas after spending three seasons at Michigan. His return to playing will positively impact the Jayhawks' potential to go deep in the NCAA Tournament.

In the first round, the Kansas Jayhawks will take on No. 13 Samford on Thursday. You can catch the game live on TBS.

