Kevin McCullar injury update: Will the Kansas forward play against Texas?

No. 6 Kansas is preparing to take on Texas at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. With 3-2 in the last five games, this is an all-hands-on-deck situation for the Jayhawks. The biggest worry for fans and the team right now is their star guard, Kevin McCullar, who is struggling with a knee injury.

As per reports, McCullar's chances of suiting against the Longhorns depend on the practice sessions. During a press conference on Thursday, head coach Bill Self provided an update.

"No, I do not [know if he'll be available on Saturday]. He hasn't done anything yet this week. So we'll probably wait and see if he's able to do anything today. Today will probably determine if he plays on Saturday as much as anything. But I probably won't tell you guys that," Self said.

McCullar played against Oklahoma last Saturday after missing two games. One of the games included an embarrassing 79-50 loss to Texas. Against the Sooners, the guard put up 10 points and eight rebounds in 35 minutes. In a post-game talk, coach Self said:

“I thought he [McCullar] was definitely out of sorts, out of rhythm. But he played within himself. We don’t win the game unless he plays.”

How has Kevin McCullar's season been so far?

In his final college season, Kevin McCullar is averaging 19.0 points per game, shooting 46.3% from the field. McCullar has also added 6.4 rebounds, a career-high 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

At the same time, he has been struggling with his injury for a few weeks now. McCullar missed three games this season due to this.

The Jayhawks have an 8-5 record in the Big 12 conference. Right now, their chances of winning the conference title seem bleak. The last time they took it home was in 2022. The only way for the Jayhawks to win the title is if they manage to win the remaining games this season. Along with this, they need a little help from their competitors to boost their chances.

What do you think are Kansas's chances this season? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Kansas center Hunter Dickinson speaks on Jayhawks' chemistry ahead of 2024 March Madness: "It's a fun dynamic"