Kevin McCullar Jr. injury update: Latest on Kansas guard's availability for Big 12 Tournament

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been dealing with a bone bruise on his knee. McCullar Jr. played on March 5, scoring 19 points in 29 minutes. However, he also tweaked the injury he's been dealing with earlier this week, and coach Bill Self is unsure of the timing.

He says he hasn't decided if he will rest McCullar Jr. for the Big 12 tournament. Back in February, Self was worried McCullar Jr. would even play again this season.

“My concern is will he play again this year,” Self said, via FOX4KC. "He played against OU and had, what, two days of a little bit of practice and then played. He wasn’t effective and it didn’t feel good at all.

"I’m hoping we get him back but it’s not anything that I’m thinking is gonna happen tomorrow or Monday.”

Although McCullar Jr. missing games was tough for Kansas, Self admits it did help him get some other players involved and figure out his rotation for the NCAA Tournament:

“I haven’t figured it out yet, but I’m gonna figure something out,” he said. “Get some rotation going where we can play those starters even though it’s not gonna be significantly less. But 33 (playing minutes in a game) is much better than 36.”

But, currently, McCullar Jr.'s status for the Big 12 tournament is still uncertain.

Kevin McCullar Jr.'s college career

Kevin McCullar Jr. is a fifth-year player and is in his second season at Kansas.

The guard began his career at Texas Tech and was there for three seasons before transferring to Kansas. This season with the Jayhawks, he is averaging 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 25 games.

In his college career, McCullar Jr. has averaged 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 137 games.

