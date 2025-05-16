Kevin Willard gets candid on recreating 2x national champ's success at Villanova in NIL era: "It's not realistic"

Kevin Willard stepped into Villanova with championship expectations already set. Jay Wright led the Wildcats to national titles in 2016 and 2018. Willard has said winning championships remains the expectation from fans, alumni, and Wright himself.

In an interview with Jon Rothstein on "CBS Sports College Basketball" on Wednesday, Willard pointed to the contrast between Wright’s title teams and today’s college basketball. He pointed out that the 2016 and 2018 rosters included multiple players who redshirted and spent three to five years in the program. Mikal Bridges redshirted in his freshman year before becoming a starter. Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart also played multiple seasons.

Willard said that kind of continuity is harder to maintain now:

“Can you do it year and year out nowadays with the way it is? And can you get guys to stay five years and have runs like Kris Jenkins, Josh Hart and all those guys did, it's going to be much more difficult and it's probably not more it's not realistic,” Willard said.

After the 2024–25 season, Villanova lost Eric Dixon to the NBA Draft and eight others through the transfer portal.

The program’s mindset and identity will stay in place, but the path to a title now looks different.

Kevin Willard has the task of rebuilding the Villanova roster

Kevin Willard took over at Villanova with the task of rebuilding the roster following the 2024-25 season after nine players departed. Only three players are expected to return.

Willard said the transfer portal is “crazy” and “difficult,” but acknowledged it provides a way to address immediate roster needs. Willard and his staff used the portal to bring in multiple players.

Villanova's president, the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, said in a statement:

“Coach Willard quickly stood out among an impressive pool of candidates during a comprehensive national search,” Donohue said. “Throughout the process, Coach Willard demonstrated that he has the vision and experience to guide Villanova Basketball in the changing world of college athletics. Beyond his notable success on the court, we were also impressed by his ability to articulate how Villanova Basketball fits into the overarching mission of the University.”

As the coach said, the expectation remains to compete for a championship and maintain the standard set under Jay Wright.

