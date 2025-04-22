Khadijah Sessions and Dawn Staley seemingly react to Madina Okot transfer portal news for South Carolina

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks have landed talented center Madina Okot from the transfer portal. Okot, who played for Mississippi State last season, entered the transfer portal on April 4.

In a fascinating turn of events, the news comes hours after coach Dawn Staley and assistant coach Khadijah Sessions had dropped transfer hints of landing the talented center.

"A birdie just flew in the nest!!!," Staley captioned her post on X suggesting Okot's commitment to South Carolina.

Gamecocks assistant coach Session also dropped a subtle hint, reposting Staley's post with devil face emojis.

Following these posts, South Carolina fans speculated about different outcomes, but the news eventually went viral hours after the post, as Okot joined the program.

Predominantly a center, Madina Okot can also play as a forward and seems like a good fit for the Gamecocks. Staley desperately needed physicality to the roster, and the 6-foot-6 star adds that while providing versatility.

Madina Okot could be a crucial addition to Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks

Madina Okot spent the last season plying her trade for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in college basketball. Before that, she had featured for Ztech University in Kenya.

During her junior season, the youngster featured in all 34 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Mississippi State finished 10th in the Southeastern Conference before crashing out of the second round in the SEC Tournament to the Ole Miss Rebels.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Mississippi State at California - Source: Imagn

Okot delivered 11 double-doubles throughout the season, and her best scoring was against Vanderbilt, dropping 21 points and 23 rebounds in a win for the Bulldogs.

The 20-year-old played a key role in helping Mississippi State's 59-46 win over the California Golden Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs eventually crashed out of the tournament in the second round, falling 96-59 to the USC Trojans. Despite the defeat, Okot had a decent game, bagging eight points and six rebounds.

Overall, Madina Okot will add height to the Gamecocks, as they needed a center who can consistently turn up every week. Sakima Walker and Adhel Tac were the two centers for the Gamecocks last season, but both were plagued with injuries.

Walker has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, so Madina Okot's entry serves well for Staley and the roster. The Gamecocks are one of the best programs in women's basketball, and after their championship final defeat to UConn, they will be keen to bring the trophy back to South Carolina.

