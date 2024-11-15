Khaman Maluach injury update – Duke star’s status before game vs Wofford Terriers

After Cooper Flagg's cramping issues in Duke's first two games, Khaman Maluach suffered the same problems in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday.

Currently, there is no update on how Maluach’s cramping issues will affect his participation in the upcoming contests. The confirmation around his presence against Wofford Terriers on Nov. 16 will be known before the tip-off at 12 p.m. ET.

Many experts cite Maluach's absence, alongside Sion James’ exit due to a shoulder injury, as the game-changer against the Wildcats since Duke led for more than 70% of the game.

The Blue Devils generally come out victorious against mid-major programs. This could inspire Jon Scheyer to bench Khaman Maluach in tomorrow's contest. The school will need the 7-foot-2 big man healthy and playing heavy minutes when they face the No. 1 Kansas on Nov. 26.

Maluach is currently averaging nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game across three contests. Still developing his 3-point shot, the center has made 80% of his shots.

Jon Scheyer wants Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach to play big minutes

Jon Scheyer did not give a concrete outlook on Khamann Maluach's availability in the post-game conference on Tuesday. However, he said that he wants to see the South Sudanese big man on the floor, just like Cooper Flagg, playing significant minutes.

"It's concerning (timing of Maluach's cramps). I think part of it is we have young bodies," Jon Scheyer said in the post-game conference. "I think that's a part of it where we got to help these guys and again we're not just trying to dip our toes in the water."

"We need Cooper to play a lot and Khaman and I thought the way he impacted the game tonight was besides the 10 (points) and seven (rebounds). Just his presence on the floor, you could see guys on their team just looking to see where he is at. So, obviously, that's something we got to take a hard look at." (6:28)

Like Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach comes to Duke as a five-star recruit. He has also faced the Olympics' Team USA roster twice, in an exhibition in London and once as part of the group play.

