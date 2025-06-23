Khaman Maluach reacts to Duke teammate Tyrese Proctor’s edit from latest workouts

Duke center Khaman Maluach showed love to his former teammate, Tyrese Proctor, after the guard posted a workout edit on Instagram. Proctor is preparing to go pro, and is ready to take his game to the next level.
He shared a video of his workout session on Sunday, posting it with a flag as the caption. The video featured him going through drills, looking sharp with his handles and jump shot. Maluach saw the post and dropped a loading emoji in the comments section.
Maluach, who was one of the most exciting big men last season, is also gearing up for the 2025 NBA draft after officially declaring on April 26. The 7-foot-2 center, who joined the Blue Devils as a top prospect from South Sudan, was also one of the youngest players in college basketball.
Maluach made steady progress, flashing the kind of potential that had NBA scouts watching closely, and averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. Many experts believe he could be a first-round pick based on his skill set.
As for Proctor, the Australian guard was a solid presence for Duke in his two years at Durham. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.1 assists per game in his first season before improving to 10.5 ppg in his sophomore year.
Proctor enters the draft after forgoing his senior season with the Blue Devils.
Khaman Maluach talks about the NBA Academy's impact on his life and career
Khaman Maluach recently appeared on “The Sideline with Andy Katz” podcast, where he spoke about how the NBA Academy helped shape his career.
“They don't develop us starting from the top,” Maluach said on Wednesday. “They develop us starting from below. They teach you the fundamentals, the small things, the small stuff to do, and just learning from that, taking it one step at a time.”
Former NBA All-Star Luol Deng discovered Maluach when he was 13 years old at a basketball camp he hosted in Kampala, and his rise has been steady since.
