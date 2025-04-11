“Kid is a winner”: Fans impressed with Walter Clayton Jr. as he reveals how he models his game after Stephen Curry, Jamal Murray

Walter Clayton Jr. garnered comparisons to Stephen Curry and Jamal Murray with his standout performances in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. As a result, he's embracing the similarities with the two NBA stars.

Clayton Jr. appeared on ESPN's "First Take" on Friday and reflected on winning the national championship with the Florida Gators, noting the comparisons with Curry and Murray.

"[Steph Curry], Jamal Murray ... I just try to take bits and pieces from different players' games," Clayton Jr. said.

It didn't take long for fans to react to his comments, having different responses. Here are some of their reactions.

"He’s going to be a problem in this league for sure Damian Lillard and Steph Curry no joke!" one fan said.

"That boy Walt on first take love to see it!" another remarked.

"Need to take a few pages out the book of Cade Cunningham," a fan commented.

Others continued to heap praise on the Gators star, having optimism in his ability to succeed in the NBA.

"Kid is a WINNER🏀," one fan stated.

"Watching Walt on the national stage and seeing him finally get the credit he deserves > everything else in life," another replied.

"Walt really started from the bottom and now he’s HERE! 🔥🌴," a fan said.

What lies ahead for Walter Clayton Jr.?

Walter Clayton Jr. got to close the book on a remarkable journey with the Gators after winning the 2025 national championship.

His performance throughout the NCAA Tournament was astounding. He had consecutive 30-point games in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, a rare feat that only Larry Bird last accomplished at Indiana State in the late 1970s.

Walter Clayton Jr. will now look forward to his prospects in the 2025 NBA draft. Before the NCAA Tournament, he would have had a late first-round or early second-round projection. After the championship, however, he may be deserving of more recognition as his stock is higher than ever.

May the best team who wants his services win.

