“Kids aren’t supposed to shoot 3s”: When Paige Bueckers recalled getting rebuked by her dad while playing rec ball

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UConn star Azzi Fudd posted a series of videos to her YouTube channel and one was with Paige Bueckers, her then-future teammate. In the "Welcome to 20 Questions with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd," the two answered a variety of questions pertaining to topics within basketball and out of it.

"It's probably in first or second grade when I was playing rec ball and I was playing up early against fourth graders," Bueckers said. "I was cooking. I had made a deep three, and kids aren't supposed to shoot threes in your first or second grade.

"My dad was coaching, and I went by the sidelines and I high five my dad, 'It's too easy.' I got yelled at after the game. But that's when my killer mentality kind of came about."

Fudd looked at her friend in shock and confusion throughout the story before laughing at the end as Bueckers recounted how she got yelled at by her dad.

Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd's senior season at UConn

The senior guards have been teammates at UConn since the 2021-22 season. Paige Bueckers' college career started the year before, and she is currently in her fifth and final year with the Huskies. Fudd is eligible to return for another season, but she has yet to announce if she plans to do so.

After a career plagued by injuries, Fudd has stayed relatively healthy this season. She suffered a minor knee sprain in December but has appeared in 25 of UConn's 32 games this season.

The guard's 12.8 points per game are up from 11 last season and her 47.7% field goal percentage is a career high. Fudd has also seen immense improvement from beyond the arc, shooting 45.2%.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Marquette at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers, who has emerged as one of the leading names in women's college basketball, has had an up-and-down season. Her point and rebound averages have experienced dips since last season, but her five average assists are the most since her freshman year.

The senior guard is shooting 53.4% from the field, up slightly from 53% last season. However, she has seen a small decrease in her 3-point percentage, which is at 40.8% this season as compared to 41.6% last year. Her 88.8% free throw percentage is a career-high.

With the incredible season, Paige Bueckers led the Huskies to win their 5th straight Big East regular-season title after the 72-53 win over Creighton on Thursday.

