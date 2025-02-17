"Kids gonna be a pro in 2 years": Hoops fans react to JUCO player Abdul Bashir committing to No. 1 Auburn

The Auburn Tigers, coached by Bruce Pearl, are enjoying a great season with a big chance to win the 2025 national championship. They have consistently stayed as the No. 1-ranked team on the AP Top 25 rankings with their remarkable 23-2 overall record (11-1 SEC).

While their campaign ends come March in the national tournament, the Tigers are already beefing their roster up for next season and beyond.

Tipton Edits announced on Sunday via Instagram that Casper College standout Abdul Bashir will transfer to Auburn next season with two years of eligibility. This comes after the spitfire scorer's campus visit with Pearl earlier in the year. Bashir also had offers from Texas A&M, Nebraska, Arizona State, UCF, and Kansas State.

Fans flooded the comment section with their excitement about Abdul Bashir's growth and what the future holds for the emerging program.

"We know how’s this turns out! Kids gonna be a pro in 2 years," one fan wrote.

(image credits: @auburnmbb on Instagram)

"Great decision. Seeing the future of Auburn and SEC basketball," another user claimed.

(image credits @auburnmbb on Instagram)

"Omggg!! It’s gon' be so spooky next year," another shared with emojis.

(image credits: @auburnmbb on Instagram)

Meanwhile, some users are also calling on his brother, Abdi, who is a sophomore with the Monmouth Hawks, to possibly transfer to Auburn as well.

"Him and his bro have a chance to be pros in my opinion," one user wrote.

(image credits: @auburnmbb on Instagram)

"Welcome! Bring your twin brother with you. He needs to be on the big stage also," another posted.

(image credits: @auburnmbb on Instagram)

"His brother plays at Monmouth. He’s tuff they can both play," a user commented.

(image credits: @auburnmbb on Instagram)

Nevertheless, the transferring Bashir will definitely bring his scoring prowess on the perimeter to Pearl's team.

How can Abdul Bashir contribute to the Auburn Tigers?

Abdul Bashir is considered the best scorer from JUCO this season, as he is currently averaging 25.3 points per game, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He even exploded for two 40-marker outings this year, scoring 47 points with eight three-pointers against Miles Community College and 45 versus North Idaho College.

With this, Bashir can give Bruce Pearl's team a scoring spark from the backcourt, through which he can add to the Tigers' offense once senior star player Johni Broome eventually exhausts his college eligibility at the end of the campaign.

A potential national championship for the Auburn Tigers this season would be their first in program history. The furthest Auburn advanced during March Madness is the Final Four in 2019.

