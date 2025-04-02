Kiki Iriafen joins Rickea Jackson, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle & more as USC star signs deal with $8.59 billion worth shoe giant

USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen has signed a deal with Skechers. Bleacher Report Kicks reported the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Trojans star will join WNBA star Rickea Jackson and NBA stars like Joel Embiid, Julius Randall and Norman Powell as ambassadors for the company, which is worth $8.59 billion (per Forbes).

"@uscwbb’s @kikiiriafen has officially signed a shoe deal with Skechers- joining WNBA star star Rickea Jackson along with NBA players such as Joel Embiid, Julius Randall and Norman Powell ✍️. Iriafen is projected to be a top pick in this year’s WNBA Draft," the post was captioned.

Iriafen was part of the Trojans that lost 78-64 to Paige Bueckers' UConn in the Elite Eight on Monday. The senior forward posted 10 points, six rebounds and one assist in 40 minutes.

Kiki Iriafen reacts to signing deal with Skechers

Kiki Iriafen became the second woman to join the Skechers team as a brand ambassador after WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson.

Iriafen will wear the Skechers basketball model, the SKX Nexus, next season. Following the signing, Iriafen expressed her love for the brand and how it inspired her to impact more female athletes worldwide.

"This partnership is about more than just basketball. Skechers understands who I am on and off the court and what I need to be at my best," Iriafen said in a press release.

"I love that the brand is based in L.A. and has the global reach to help me inspire and impact more female athletes worldwide to pursue their dreams."

Iriafen, Skechers' first-ever college-athlete signing, will appear in the performance brand's global marketing campaigns as she starts her professional career.

She averaged 18.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Trojans this season, powering them to the No. 1 seed in this year’s Spokane 4 regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Iriafen was named first-team All-Big Ten for the 2024-25 season. She has also been projected as one of the top picks for the 2025 WNBA draft.

