Kiki Iriafen reacts to support ex-USC teammate Avery Howell’s commitment to Washington

USC women's basketball star Kiki Iriafen showed her support to former teammate Avery Howell's transfer decision. On Tuesday, Howell transferred to Washington women's basketball, which was announced on Washington Women's Basketball's Instagram.

"WELCOME TO MONTLAKE, AVERY‼️🔥🐺," Washington women's basketball announced.

Iriafen took to the comment section to show love to her former Trojans teammate.

"😝😝🔥," she wrote.

Kiki Iriafen reacts to Avery Howell's transfer to Washington on IG. Image via @uw_wbb

Iriafen and Howell were part of the USC team that fell to Paige Bueckers' UConn in the NCAA Elite Eight. While Iriafen played a key role in the Trojans' team, Howell only served as the Trojans' sixth player for the majority of the season. The freshman guard started the team's final two games following star player JuJu Watkins' season-ending injury, where she averaged 8 points, eight rebounds and four steals in USC's Sweet 16 victory over Kansas State.

With Watkins' availability for next season uncertain, including Iriafen and Rayah Marshall graduating, Howell was expected to play a bigger role for Lindsey Gottleib's team. But her surprising announcement to enter the transfer portal means that Kennedy Smith will be USC's only returner who averaged more than 17 minutes per game this season.

Avery Howell commits to the Washington Huskies

USC freshman guard Avery Howell has officially committed to the Washington Huskies ahead of next season. Over the weekend, Howell announced that she would be entering the transfer portal. The five-star recruit from the class of 2024 averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc in her freshman season with the Trojans.

After JuJu Watkins' season-ending injury, Howell stepped into the starting role in USC's last three games, where she averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds on 48.2 percent shooting in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Now with the Huskies, Howell will reunite with five-star forward Brynn McGaughy, her former teammate from META Hoops. She is also expected to play a key role in Tina Langley's backcourt. Washington already boasts of All-Big Ten Second Team honoree Elle Ladine and honorable mention Sayvia Sellers, Hanah Stines and Chloe Briggs, including four-star freshmen Bryn Martin and Sienna Harvey. With Howell's addition, the Huskies are projected to feature one of the best guard rotations in the Big Ten.

