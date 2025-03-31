“Kiki Rice is barbecue chicken for Flau'jae Johnson”: Fans react as LSU crash out vs UCLA in Elite Eight

Flau'jae Johnson and LSU fell to UCLA 72-65 on Sunday in the Elite Eight contest at the Spokane Arena. Kim Mulley's roster mounted an early 4-point lead after the first buzzer but gave up a 22-12 run before the break. The Bruins held off all of the Tigers' runs thereafter and now advance to the Final Four.

Fans reacted to the conclusion of the game on X:

"Nope. UCLA was just better as a TEAM. LSU battled and even had refs on their side - but not today …. 🐻👊🏾🐻," a fan wrote.

"Flau' jae needs to play more consistent. She needs to get out of her head.," another user commented.

"Kiki Rice is barbecue chicken for Flau’Jae Johnson," another fan added.

More fans joined in to bash Flau'jae Johnson and LSU:

"Like most people glad to see LSU Women get knocked out of the NCAA tourney. Such a garbage program led by a drama queen coach. Thank you UCLA.," a user wrote.

"Flau’jae gonna come back for redemption next game and carry LSU past UCLA so I can see her play Paige in the Final 4," a fan added.

"UCLA getting revenge over LSU!" another user commented.

Flau'jae Johnson played in the NCAA tournament despite an injury

Before the SEC tournament, Kim Mulkey announced that the team would be without Flau'jae Johnson to allow her to heal from a shin inflammation. However, after the loss against UCLA, the guard shared that she had been dealing with an injury throughout the NCAA tournament.

"I've got to let my leg heal," she said, "I got a stress reaction in my shin. I've got to let it heal and then I'm going to get back to working out."

Johnson averaged 16.5 points, 3.75 rebounds, 3.25 assists, and 2.0 steals in March Madness while shooting 50% from the field. She led LSU against the Bruins with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists on 10 of 17 shooting.

Flau'jae Johnson will turn 22 years old in November, making her eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft. However, the star guard is yet to declare her stance on making a leap to the big league.

