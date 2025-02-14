Kiki Rice Stats Tonight: How did UCLA star play against USC? (Feb. 13) 

Kiki Rice and the top-ranked UCLA Bruins are unbeaten no more. They suffered their first defeat of the season on Thursday night, losing 71-60 to the No. 6 USC Trojans at Galen Center. Rice was one of three players to score in double figures for the Bruins, who fell to 23-1.

Rice scored 15 points in 33 minutes of action. She shot 4-of-10 from the field and 7-for-11 from the free-throw line. It was the eighth time this season that Rice has scored at least 15 points in a game. She also had six assists, two rebounds, two assists and one block against the Trojans.

Rice did most of her damage in the first half, scoring eight points on 2-of-5 shooting during that period. She went 4-of-4 from the free throw line and also had four assists, two rebounds and two steals in the first two quarters. She helped the Bruins finish the first half on a 14-4 run, turning USC's 34-21 lead into a slim 38-35 advantage at the break.

The Bruins wrestled the lead away from the Trojans in the third quarter, outscoring them 17-9 during that period to grab a 52-47 advantage entering the fourth quarter. USC came storming back, however, outscoring UCLA 24-8 in the final period to record the upset win.

Hereare Kiki Rice's stats from the game against USC:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Kiki Rice 33 15 2 6 4-10 0-1 7-11 0-2 2 1 0 1

Kiki Rice gets offensive help from Lauren Betts in loss to USC

Lauren Betts was the only starter to score in double figures for the UCLA Bruins aside from Kiki Rice, dropping 18 points in the loss to USC. She shot 5-for-13 from the floor and 8-of-9 from the free throw line. Betts also grabbed 13 rebounds to record her 13th double-double of the season.

USC Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11), UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and USC Trojans center Clarice Akunwafo (34) battle for the rebound during the third quarter at Galen Center. Photo: Imagn

Janiah Barker provided the offense off the bench, scoring 10 points in 18 minutes of action. Barker, who also grabbed five boards, shot 4-of-5 from the field. Londynn Jones struggled offensively, scoring just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Bruins had no answer for JuJu Watkins, who scored a game-high 38 points. She shot 12-for-26 from the floor and 8-for-10 at the charity stripe. Watkins was efficient with her outside shooting, knocking down 6-for-9 3-point attempts. Watkins got off to an excellent start, scoring 25 points in the first two quarters.

