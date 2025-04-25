Kim Mulkey celebrates MiLaysia Fulwiley’s arrival with throwback clip feat. Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow and more

MiLaysia Fulwiley will play under Kim Mulkey at LSU for the 2025-26 season. Fulwiley, who entered the transfer portal after two years at South Carolina, announced her transfer to LSU via Instagram on Friday.

Not long after Fulwiley's announcement, Mulkey posted a GIF on X, showing her dancing with her former LSU players, Angel Reese, Aneesah Moorrow and a few others from the 2023 championship-winning team.

Fulwiley was considered one of the best players in the transfer portal, and Mulkey certainly appears to be excited at the opportunity to work with the former Gamecocks star.

Fulwiley began her college career in South Carolina in 2023. She helped the Gamecocks win the national title, going unbeaten, in her freshman year.

During the 2024-25 season, South Carolina made it to the national title game but suffered a 82-59 loss to Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies in the final in Tampa Bay. Only a few weeks after losing the championship game, Fulwiley entered the transfer portal.

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists at South Carolina this past season and was named the SEC Sixth Player of the Year. Now, it will be interesting to see how she fares under Mulkey.

Kim Mulkey's LSU reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2025

NCAA Womens Basketball: LSU Tigers HC Kim Mulkey - Source: Imagn

Kim Mulkey's LSU had a strong run in March Madness this past season and made it to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers eventually fell to UCLA in the quarterfinals.

This was the second season in a row where Mulkey's LSU crashed out in the Elite Eight.

With MiLaysia Fulwiley's arrival at LSU, Mulkey's team will likely improve significantly next season. Some also suggest that the Tigers might go all the way and win the national championship.

Since taking charge of LSU in 2021, Mulkey has compiled a 122-20 record with the program.

