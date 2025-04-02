Kim Mulkey clears the air on whether old generation coaches are biased against Transfer Portal: "Not opposed to young people making all they can"

Kim Mulkey's LSU’s season ended on Sunday in the Elite Eight as No. 1 UCLA edged out a 72-65 win at Spokane Arena.

On Tuesday’s Off The Bench podcast, LSU coach Kim Mulkey, joinining T-Bob Hebert and Jacob Hester to reflect on the season, discussed the Tigers' tournament run. She also addressed whether veteran coaches are biased against the transfer portal.

According to Mulkey, coaches from her generation aren’t against players making the most of their opportunities. The problem, she said, is the system itself.

She and former Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner believe the portal’s structure is unhealthy, forcing coaches to recruit new players immediately after a loss while still processing the season and supporting their team.

“They're not opposed to money,” she said (2:38). “They're not opposed to young people making all that they can, it's just the transfer portal is not healthy in their eyes.”

Coach Mulkey compared it to "free agency," creating nonstop uncertainty in the sport.

Kim Mulkey isn’t dwelling on LSU’s Elite Eight loss

Before Kim Mulkey team’s flight even landed back in Baton Rouge, she was already on the phone recruiting.

“It’s just free agency,” Mulkey told ESPN 104.5 FM on Tuesday. “You never know.”

Her comments came during a broader conversation about the transfer portal, recruiting challenges and the changing NCAA landscape. She called the current system “tiring” and “broken.”

With players now able to transfer unlimited times without losing eligibility, coaches are scrambling to keep up. The transfer portal opened March 24 - right in the middle of the NCAA Tournament - forcing coaches to juggle postseason prep and recruiting at the same time.

Mulkey even suggested that the setup rewards early tournament exits. Teams making deep runs risk falling behind in recruiting.

“I don’t have an answer,” she said. “But I know my generation of coaches … they’re getting out.”

She pointed to Nick Saban, who retired after the 2023 season, and Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner, who stepped away despite recently signing an extension. Virginia men’s coach Tony Bennett also walked away, citing the difficulty of navigating today’s college sports environment.

