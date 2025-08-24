Kim Mulkey drops 2-word reaction as ex-LSU stars Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow go against each other

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey took on a proud mom role as she reacted to a social media post featuring her former players. Lady Tigers stars Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow clashed against each other during Reese's Chicago Sky's 94-84 defeat to Morrow's Connecticut Sun on Saturday's WNBA game.The moment was captured in a photo, which was shared on the Sky's X (formerly Twitter) handle following the game. Mulkey joined other followers to hype her former players.&quot;Geaux Tigers!!!&quot; She wrote.Reese and Morrow helped LSU to its first national championship title in 2023 under Mulkey. They were drafted into the WNBA as part of the top picks in the 2024 and 2025 drafts, respectively.Despite the loss, Reese had a great game for the Sky, recording 11 points and 11 rebounds. This is her 19th double-double for the season, matching Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson for the league lead. Meanwhile, Connecticut's rookie Morrow produced seven points, five rebounds, two steals, one assist and a block in 24 minutes. Her five rebounds helped her surpass 200 rebounds and made her the first Connecticut rookie to achieve the feat in the last decade, per Polymarket Hoops.Meanwhile, Chicago will take on Wilson's Las Vegas Aces at the Wintrust Arena on Monday, while Connecticut will be on the road to face the New York Liberty on Monday.Hoops analyst hails LSU for hiring Kim MulkeyLSU's Kim Mulkey was the highest-paid women's basketball coach at $3.26 million in 2024. Edging out South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Connecticut's Geno Auriemma, who both make $3.1 million at the time, Mulkey is one of the 18 coaches making $1 million or more, according to USA Today.To ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli, Mulkey's employment at LSU was a good investment. Antonelli credited LSU athletics director Scott Woodward for making the former Baylor coach join the Lady Tigers.“I call it Mulkey Mania,” Antonelli told USA TODAY Sports in reference to how fans pack Pete Maravich Assembly Center, wearing Mulkey's signature looks. “I credit Scott Woodward. He paid her a big, fat salary, he invested in the infrastructure and knew she would deliver. It’s remarkable what they’ve done. But probably even he didn’t know it was going to be this good this quickly.”Mulkey won three national championships at Baylor before returning to her home state, Louisiana, to take up a coaching role at the university. She led the Lady Tigers to the national championship title in 2023.