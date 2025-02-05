“Kim Mulkey, I listen to her”: Flau’jae Johnson dismisses advice from those she doesn’t want to “switch places” with

LSU star, Flau'jae Johnson has a rule about taking advice from other people and it does not include listening to those who have made no significant achievements. In an Instagram video shared by Best of Both worlds, Johnson said she could not listen to people that she did not want to switch places with.

She cited LSU head coach, Kim Mulkey as someone she could listen to due to the legendary coach's achievements in college women's basketball.

"Kim Mulkey I listen to her. I know Kim is up millions. She knows what she's talking about, she got four basketball championship. I'm going to listen to her. I will switch places with her," Johnson said in the video which was posted on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Trending

"If you're chasing your dreams, you can't listen to people who have not done anything. I would not listen to anybody that I will not trade places with. Just think about it like that. Jojo from around the corner trying to tell me how to run my business and you don't have a car? I'm not listening to you. I don't wanna switch places with you," she added

.

Johnson went on to reveal that she would have limited her career to just playing basketball and would not have become a rapper if she had listened to other people. She added that she listened to her mother, Kia Brooks, who encouraged her to do both, and she is now successful. The LSU standout player then concluded that you have to listen to yourself, not other people.

Flau'Jae Johnson reveals similarities between basketball and rap

Flau'jae Johnson is a success story on and off the court. As a junior guard at LSU women's basketball, she is averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 48.4 percent shooting per game. She was also named as a finalist for the prestigious Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Inspired by her late father, rapper Camoflauge to do music, Flau'jae is a fast-rising star in the rap genre and has collaborated with superstar artists like Lil Wayne, Bia, Wyclef Jean, and Pusha T.

As a basketball player and rapper, Johnson knows what it is like to do both and can spot their similarities.

"The music keeps going and the game keeps going. You might be performing and you mess up, but you’ve gotta keep going, just like you might be playing and turn it over but you gotta keep going, keep playing, get back there and play defense," she said per USA Today Sports published on April 1, 2024.

The Tigers star also recognized that her basketball career would have an end while rapping will always be part of her life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here