Kim Mulkey outfit last night: LSU HC poses in Michael Jackson-inspired black & gold detailed fit for clash vs. NC State

LSU coach Kim Mulkey made a fashion statement during No. 3 LSU's 80-73 Sweet 16 victory over No. 2 NC State on Friday. Mulkey wore a black denim jacket adorned with gold florals and rhinestone gems on the neckline, cuffs and hem.

She paired the jacket with matching jeans, black boots and smokey eyeshadow, completing a look many say was inspired by Michael Jackson's iconic "We Are The World" outfit.

Mulkey took the Lady Tigers to the Elite Eight for the third time in a row after beating a higher-ranking team.

So, this is likely not the last time Mulkey will entertain fans with her bold fashion style. As the Tigers look forward to the Elite Eight clash against UCLA, fans will look forward to a great game and an entertaining fashion statement on the sidelines.

Kim Mulkey speaks on Flau'jae Johnson's availability for LSU's Elite Eight game

Flau'jae Johnson suffered a right eye injury on Friday during the fourth quarter of LSU's win over NC State.

The LSU junior guard was involved in a scuffle with NC State's Zoe Brooks as they hustled for the ball. Both players' legs got entangled, resulting in Johnson getting what appeared to be a kick in the eye. She stayed on the floor and trainers got her and walked her to the bench.

"I haven't been told she can't play," Mulkey said when asked about Johnson's injury update. "I didn't see it. I don't know if she got poked in the eye, hit in the -- I don't know. I just know I was getting ready to put her back in the game, and I turned around, and they said they won't let her go back in the game because she's seeing double, like double vision a little bit."

However, the LSU coach anticipates the team's leading scorer this season will be available for the next game.

