Kim Mulkey outfit today: LSU coach stuns in powder blue suit for matchup against San Diego State

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is known as the SEC’s most fashionable coach, and with March Madness here, attention is high on what she would wear. For LSU’s opener against San Diego State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Mulkey opted for a muted look.

The Tigers shared a photo on X of Mulkey arriving for the game in a pale blue suit with floral patterns across the jacket. She paired it with a white shirt underneath.

"GEAUX TIME," the caption read.

Kim Mulkey's look was a big departure from her usual bold fashion choices. From ruffles to oversized feathers and even a basketball hoop, the LSU coach has worn it all on the sidelines. Her outfits are not without reason, as she explained in an interview with 104.5 ESPN’s Watch Live channel in January.

"I’ve never worn anything like that in my life," Mulkey said. "And I got talked into it and I kept saying, no, no, no, no, no. And then they (her staff) hit me up at a weak moment."

"They said, 'Coach, you said your goal was to sell tickets and to take one for the team. And I’m telling you, people who don’t care about sports or even understand women’s basketball, the fashionistas, they will come just to see what you’re wearing.'"

True to her staff’s prediction, Mulkey’s fashion drew fans to the stands at the PMAC, and the Tigers have continued to build on that momentum. After winning the 2023 national championship, LSU exited March Madness in the Elite Eight last season. This time around, the goal is a deeper run and another title.

Kim Mulkey comments on the LSU Tigers in March Madness

Kim Mulkey and the Tigers had a roller-coaster regular season, starting with a long winning streak before struggling toward the end. LSU also fell short in the SEC Tournament, missing key player Flau’jae Johnson, who was sidelined with an injury.

As the Tigers begin their March Madness run, Mulkey shared her thoughts on the team’s approach this year.

"You need all your players doing their role at their best," Mulkey said in her pre-game press conference. "Do what you do best. It’s a fun time of the year, and there’s so much parity in women’s basketball. You’ve got to play good."

The Tigers were strong favorites heading into their highly anticipated March Madness matchup against the Aztecs.

