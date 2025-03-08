Kim Mulkey outfits: Top 5 times LSU HC stunned fans with her fashion choices

LSU women's basketball head coach, Kim Mulkey is known for many things. From her tough coaching style to her fashion choices, the 63-year-old sure knows how to draw headlines from the sidelines.

Mulkey is known for her loud suits with bizarre patterns. She has repeatedly proven she is not afraid to wear whatever fascinates her at the moment, leading fans to create the famous "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Night."

So, here are the top five times the LSU women's head coach stunned fans with her fashion choices.

Kim Mulkey's sparkly black blazer with celestial bodies

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

In LSU's high-profile matchup against South Carolina on Jan. 25, Kim Mulkey was the center of attention in the game that ended in the Gamecock's favor. Mulkey wore a pair of light blue pants and a black blazer brightly adorned with stars, moons and other celestial bodies.

Mulkey's outfit got social media buzzing, with some fans comparing what she was wearing with Colorfoam toys.

Kim Mulkey's Final Four outfit

Expand Tweet

Most of Mulkey's outfits come from Queen of Sparkles. During LSU's Final Four showdown against No. 1 seed Virginia Tech in 2023, she wore a bright pink blazer with large floral designs running from the shoulders down to the cuffs of her sleeves. As always, social media was agog with her loud fashion statements, some of which were less than approving.

Kim Mulkey's feathered pink jacket

Expand Tweet

Kim Mulkey had the "Ric Flair" drip which turned heads during LSU's 66-63 win over Utah in the 2023 Sweet 16. While the Tigers advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008, Mulkey's outfit stole the show as it reminded many on social media of Ric Flair, the professional wrestling legend.

“I do not go pick these things out,” said Mulkey, after the game. “Look, we’re from Louisiana, we like sparkles, we like diamonds, we like Mardi Gras, we like to eat and we like to party.”

Kim Mulkey during LSU vs UL-Lafayette

2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

Kim Mulkey wore a Christmas inspired outfit during LSU's dominant 85-57 win over UL-Lafayette at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 15, 2024. Although she was nowhere to be seen during the postgame conference, Mulkey's appearance on the sidelines caused a buzz both in the arena and social media.

The fourth-year LSU coach was spotted wearing an ensemble of green and red outfit over a pair of silver shoes, making many believe she evoked the spirit of Christmas on that day.

Kim Mulkey's hoop-inspired outfit

Expand Tweet

Kim Mulkey's hoop-inspired outfit is often regarded as her wildest yet. The black sweater featured all the key components of a basketball hoop, including the white rectangle on the backboard, an orange rim and an actual white net that hung down below her waist and over her red pants, leaving fans in awe.

The Tigers won Auburn 73–63 on Jan 5, which was coincidentally "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Day" and Mulkey's outfit stole the show as usual.

