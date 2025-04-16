Kim Mulkey's latest LSU addition Amiya Joyner drops 3-word reaction to transfer portal move 

In a dramatic turn of events, the LSU women's basketball program made a significant swoop in the transfer portal by landing Amiya Joyner. The 6-foot-2 forward will bolster the Tigers and look to help them win another national championship.

Ad

It was certainly a big coup for LSU and head coach Kim Mulkey, who needed a big commitment after multiple star players left her program for different reasons. Just after the news was official, Joyner was overwhelmed with emotions as she dropped a three-word reaction on her Instagram story.

Amiya Joyner reacts after joining LSU (Image: @miya2tall/Instagram)

Kim Mulkey guided the LSU Tigers to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Championship. Her team gave a tough fight before going down against the UCLA Bruins. Mulkey will hope that adding Joyner to the roster increases LSU's chances of bringing another NCAA title.

Ad

Trending

It will also be interesting to see how Joyner adapts to life at LSU after being the star player for the East Carolina Pirates for three consecutive seasons.

Amiya Joyner is coming to LSU with massive expectations on her shoulders

Amiya Joyner is joining LSU after being named to the All-AAC first team this past season with her stellar performances for the Pirates. She almost averaged a double-double in the 2024/25 campaign, with 15.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists with a staggering 48.1% shooting from the field. Her 3-point shooting, at 22.2%, will likely be something she looks to improve next season.

Ad

American Conference Basketball Media days - Source: Getty

Joyner averaged a double-double in the 2023/24 campaign and came close to a double-double during her freshman campaign for East Carolina as well, showcasing her consistency.

Ad

Two of her best performances last season came against UNC Wilmington, where she dropped 30 points and 16 rebounds, and 25 points and 15 rebounds against South Carolina.

Amiya Joyner will join the likes of Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams as Kim Mulkey looks to give shape to a new-look LSU roster, especially after Aneesah Morrow's move to the WNBA and a few players leaving via the transfer portal.

Overall, Joyner ticks a lot of boxes for Mulkey and LSU. Other than chipping in with points and rebounds, she also has a knack of getting an occasional steal or block in almost every game. In 32 games last season, Joyner had 34 blocks and 36 steals.

How do you think Amiya Joyner and the LSU Tigers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here