Kim Mulkey's LSU "strong front runners" for South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley: Report

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers are reportedly "strong frontrunners" to land MiLaysia Fulwiley in the transfer portal, according to On3. Fulwiley entered the transfer portal just a few weeks after South Carolina lost to UConn in the national championship game.
The report suggested that Fulwiley is leaning toward joining LSU, which won the national title in 2023. She is expected to meet wth the Tigers "soon."
Fulwiley committed to South Carolina in 2023. She helped Dawn Staley's Gamecocks win the national championship in her freshman year.
Fulwiley was eyeing another national championship under her belt, but South Carolina's hopes of winning back-to-back titles ended when UConn beat the Gamecocks at the final hurdle.
Fulwiley is considered one of the best NCAA players in the transfer portal. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in her final year at South Carolina and was named the SEC Sixth Player of the Year.
A guard with the ability of Fulwiley could add significant quality to LSU. It will be interesting to see whether the Tigers can land her in the transfer portal.
Kim Mulkey's LSU gets another boost with Flau'jae Johnson returning for 2025-26 season
Kim Mulkey's LSU got a big boost after Flau'jae Johnson announced that she will return for her senior year in the 2025-26 season.
“Yes, I’m coming back to LSU,” Johnson said on Wednesday, via Front Office Sports.
Johnson also confirmed that next season will be her final collegiate year.
“This is my last year," Johnson said. "I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I’m being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA. Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible.”
Johnson committed to the Tigers in 2022 and won the national title in her freshman year. She has been a critical part of Mulkey's team over the past few years and is expected to play a big role again next season.
If LSU lands Fulwiley, Mulkey's team will be a strong contender to win the national title.
LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.