Kim Mulkey’s son Kramer Robertson reacts to LSU coach bagging 20 plus win in her collegiate coaching career 

Kim Mulkey has further solidified her legacy as one of the greatest coaches in women’s college basketball history by reaching another milestone in her illustrious career. Mulkey has been at LSU since 2021 and has led the Tigers to a perfect 20-0 record this season, adding to her already remarkable achievements. Mulkey’s son, professional baseball player Kramer Robertson shared a post highlighting her coaching achievements on Instagram on Sunday.

“Wow,” Robertson wrote.

Kramer Robertson reacts to post about mother Kim Mulkey on his Instagram story - (source: Instagram/kramerrobertson)

The image, posted by the SEC Network, showcased Mulkey’s consistency throughout her career, starting with her tenure at Baylor, where she built a powerhouse program. Mulkey's teams have had multiple 20+ win seasons, NCAA championships and countless accolades. At LSU, she continues to prove why she’s considered one of the best to ever do it.

Mulkey’s coaching journey started at Baylor in 2000, where she turned the program into a national contender. In her 21 seasons with the Bears, Mulkey’s teams won 600+ games, including three NCAA championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019.

After joining LSU in 2021, Mulkey revitalized the program, capturing an NCAA title in 2023. Under her leadership, the Tigers became a force in the SEC, with their undefeated record highlighting their dominance this season.

Kim Mulkey’s LSU extend perfect start but wary of tough test against South Carolina

No. 5-ranked LSU maintained its unbeaten run with a commanding 80-63 victory over Florida on Sunday. However, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey said that there's a big challenge ahead on Thursday as LSU prepares to face the reigning national champions, No. 2-ranked South Carolina, in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

The Tigers will travel to South Carolina to face the 18-1 Gamecocks, who are riding a 13-game winning streak. South Carolina also made history last season by becoming just the 10th undefeated team in Division I women's college basketball history.

After Sunday’s win, Mulkey expressed pride in her team’s performance but kept her focus on the present.

"We're gonna enjoy this victory today; any victory on the road in our league is an accomplishment," Mulkey said during the postgame presser.

Despite the looming matchup, Mulkey said that her immediate concerns were elsewhere.

"I can't even think about South Carolina,” Mulkey said. “I have to think about snow and ice when I get home. We know what we face next, a tremendous challenge to play the defending champions and do it at their place."

Mulkey praised the Tigers' ability to build a comfortable lead, which allowed her to give the starters some rest ahead of the upcoming clash against South Carolina.

"When you can empty [the bench] and play everybody on your team," Mulkey said. "With five minutes to go in the game and you're up 28, knowing what we face next, that's a good day."

The LSU Tigers' matchup against Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks will be a true test of LSU’s progress under Mulkey. With tensions and pressure on both teams, the game promises to be a defining moment for the Tigers this season.

