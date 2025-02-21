Kim Mulkey says Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams struggled to meet their "standards" in shooting despite win vs Georgia

LSU coach Kim Mulkey was glad that her team got back to winning ways after beating Georgia 79-63 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night. However, she also said that her key players, including Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, failed to meet their shooting standards on the night.

In the post-game press conference, Mulkey openly discussed Johnson and Williams' shooting woes against Georgia:

"If you look at Flau'Jae and Mikaylah they didn't shoot the ball particularly well by their standards," Mulkey said. "As you see them, they'll be 'God' and I just tell them what I always do, keep shooting." (5:25)

"Of course, Mikaylah played a lot of inside against their 3-2. But yeah, just get to the rim and make stuff happen. I thought in transition, Gilbert and Shayeann pushed the ball coming off the bench got production of them."

Despite going 8-of-20 on field goals and 3-of-9 on 3-point attempts, Johnson finished with a game-high 21 points, while adding two points and two rebounds. Meanwhile, Williams went 6-of-16 on field goals and 0-for-3 from her 3-point attempts, but added 12 points, five assists and four rebounds.

The victory over Georgia was LSU's 26th of the season. The Tigers bounced back well from their 65-58 defeat against No. 2 Texas on Sunday.

Kim Mulkey's LSU has a tough schedule in final stretch of the regular season

LSU Tigers HC Kim Mulkey - Source: Imagn

LSU coach Kim Mulkey opened up on the challenges of finishing the regular season with a flourish. She also said that the Tigers have a difficult run before heading to the NCAA Tournament.

"And see if you can go on the road in these last three games which are going to be unbelievably difficult." Mulkey said while previewing LSU's three remaining regular season games. (11:08)

"We don't have cupcakes left, we have got to play," Mulkey added . (11:52)

LSU will travel to play No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday and then make the trip to face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday. The Tigers will finish the regular season by hosting Ole Miss on March 2.

