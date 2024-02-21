The on-court actions of a KIPP Academy trans basketball player reignited the gender debate in sports.

The girl's basketball game between KIPP Academy and Collegiate Charter School of Lowell on February 8 ended at halftime after multiple injuries to the latter. With KIPP leading 31-14, Collegiate Charter exited the game after 16 minutes as three players were injured.

KIPP notably had a biological male who identified as female in the team. He was reportedly responsible for hurting the 3 Collegiate Charter players after overpowering them on the court. The outcome is recorded as a 10-0 forfeit win for KIPP.

The incident has high school and college basketball fans fuming. It further sparked the debate of whether trans-identified players should be allowed to participate in gender sports. Let's take a look at some of the fan reactions on X to the incident:

Does the rule permit the KIPP Academy to play

As per the rules, the KIPP Academy trans player can play the game. This is supported by the laws of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for high school athletics in the Commonwealth. As per the MIAA Handbook, Section 43.3.1:

"A student shall not be excluded from participation on a gender-specific sports team that is consistent with the student’s bona fide gender identity."

However, the MIAA does emphasize that this rule should not be implemented to gain a competitive advantage, as specified in the MIAA Handbook, Section 43.3.2:

“When a school district submits a roster to the MIAA, it is verifying that it has determined that the students listed on a gender-specific sports team are eligible to participate either based on the gender listed on their official birth certificate or based on their bonafide gender identity and that no students are included on the roster solely for the purpose of gaining an unfair advantage in competitive athletics."

"The MIAA shall defer to the determination of the student and the student’s school regarding gender classification.”

Whether or not KIPP Academy has gone against this rule is still debated among fans. Nonetheless, Collegiate Charter athletic director Kyle Pelczar claimed the early exit from the game had nothing to do with the trans-identified player.

“No, and Coach (Kevin Ortins) knew going into the game, already, because we had them at home the first game of the year and nothing happened then, so he knew going into the game,” Pelczar said.

However, KIPP Athletic Director Anthony Grimaldi declined to respond to questions regarding whether the school believes the player was the cause of the forfeit.