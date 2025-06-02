Kiyan Anthony, Ian Jackson, Azzi Fudd and several other top student-athletes have been training with renowned basketball trainer Chris Joseph Brickley. On Monday, Brickley shared a few snaps on Instagram of the young stars training at his center in New York.

Notably, Brickley also shared a screenshot of his name appearing on ChatGPT's answer when the AI was asked about the "best trainer of this generation."

"Sheesh, that’s actually insane the text @nextsubject sent to me. IM RUNNING LIKE IM STILL AT ZERO!! Motivated AF!" Brickley wrote on the caption of his IG post.

The AI also provided additional info on Brickley, highlighting that he trained over 75 NBA players, including Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell.

Brickley played college basketball at Louisville under the legendary Rick Pitino. While he didn't reach the highest level as a player, he gained valuable insights from the Hall of Fame coach that shaped his career.

“In college, I played for Rick Pitino and saw the way he taught the game,” Brickley said in an interview via nba.com.

“He would make so many basketball references to real life and so many real-life references to basketball. I thought that was so dope. I was like ‘Man, he’s the best teacher I ever had.’ Whether it’s basketball or actual school, he taught me life using the game of basketball."

Nonetheless, Brickley served as an assistant coach at Fairleigh Dickinson University from 2011 to 2013. After leaving the program, he began coaching high-level athletes at Lifetime Athletic Club in New York.

Currently, Brickley holds training sessions at the Summit in New York.

Azzi Fudd has been training with Chris Brickley to help UConn retain its national title

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd - Source: Getty

Azzi Fudd helped UConn win the national title in April. She was recently spotted training with Chris Brickley as she plans to help the Huskies retain their championship next season.

Moreover, Fudd is likely to play an even more important role for UConn since Paige Bueckers left the program for the WNBA.

Meanwhile, Kiyan Anthony will be playing basketball as a freshman at Syracuse next season. He will also be aiming to get more training sessions with Brickley to learn how to adapt to the college level.

Also, Ian Jackson committed to St. John's this offseason after playing one season at UNC.

