Kiyan Anthony's former teammate Dylan Mingo impresses at the NBPA Top 100 Camp; wins MVP honor

Five-star Class of 2026 prospect Dylan Mingo was the center of attention at the 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp on Thursday. The 6-foot-5 point guard averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game over his two games at the event, earning MVP honors for his performances.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dylan Mingo played for Team Thomas at the 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp and played a key role in securing back-to-back wins for the team in both games on Thursday. In the first game, he scored 29 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out five assists, and made three steals to lead his team to a dominant 118-98 victory over Team Taylor.

In the second game, he also scored 29 points, along with three rebounds and five assists, which proved decisive in Team Thomas' narrow 112-110 win against Team Winslow.

Ad

The 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp is a high school basketball event that gathers some of the nation's top high school talents. The event allows these players to interact and learn from current and former NBA stars, as well as experienced college and high school coaches, and other basketball veterans. The goal is to help them further develop their skills, character, and education both on and off the court.

The 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp featured appearances from legends like Hakeem Olajuwon and Kyrie Irving. A total of 111 high school athletes, mainly class of 2026 and 2027 prospects, participated in the event.

Ad

Dylan Mingo is currently ranked No. 11 in the ESPN class of 2026 rankings. He attends Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York. Last season, he played alongside former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, leading the Crusaders to a 22-7 record.

Where will Dylan Mingo play college basketball?

Five-star point guard Dylan Mingo is preparing for his senior year of high school basketball. The competition for his college commitment is only going to intensify as he moves through his senior year.

Ad

So far, he's already received 15 college offers, including offers from notable programs like St. John's, Providence, Virginia Tech, Washington, Dayton, Cincinnati, Alabama, and Louisville, all vying to land the talented guard.

According to On3 predictions, St. John's is leading the recruitment race for Mingo with a 9.9% chance of landing him; next is Providence, which has an 8.6% chance. Virginia Tech is also in the mix with a 7.4% chance.

With a year of high school basketball still ahead, Mingo has ample time to carefully weigh his options. Regardless of which choice he makes, he will undoubtedly be a valuable addition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here