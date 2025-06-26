Kiyan Anthony’s mom La La Anthony drops 4-word reaction as VJ Edgecombe breaks down in tears after getting drafted by the 76ers

On Thursday, Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, responded to VJ Edgecombe's emotional reaction after the Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the third pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Ad

As soon as his name was called on Wednesday, Edgecombe shared a deep embrace with his mom, who raised one hand to the sky as tears streamed down their faces. It was a touching moment that highlighted the journey they had been on together.

Edgecombe, who played one season at Baylor, opened up during his ESPN interview about his family's struggles.

"She worked too hard, man, she worked too hard,” Edgecombe said. “Especially for me, my brothers, my little sisters and my little brother. I just want to return the favor for her.

Ad

Trending

"Man, those long nights. I lived off a generator. I had no electricity. I lived off a generator for seven years. Seeing what she had to go through to feed us, man, it's crazy."

Ad

Bleacher Report shared the emotional video on Instagram, and one of the notable reactions came from La La.

“So proud of VJ!!!!!!❤️❤️,” La La wrote.

Image Credit: IG/@bleacherreport

Edgecombe was born in the Bahamas before moving to Florida, where he built his basketball résumé at Victory International Institute (West Palm Beach, Florida) and Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, New York).

Ad

After starring at Baylor, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals and winning the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, he now begins his NBA journey in Philadelphia, likely stepping into a big role with roster spots opening up.

La La hopes her son Kiyan will follow Edgecombe's footsteps by making it to the NBA after his freshman season.

Kiyan Anthony set to follow in the footsteps of his father

Kiyan Anthony is the son of TV personality La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony, a former NBA star who starred for many seasons across several teams.

Ad

After playing for Long Island Lutheran High School, Kiyan has opted to play for his father's alma mater in college.

He will play for Syracuse, the school where his father won a national championship in 2003. Kiyan made this announcement in November after visiting the school with his father.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here