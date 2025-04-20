Kiyomi McMiller confronts Penn State transfer portal rumors online; questions source with only 3 words

Rutgers Scarlett Knights guard Kiyomi McMiller had a very eventful first season of college basketball in the 2024-25 campaign. Her rookie year ended when she was shut down for the remainder of the season due to personal reasons on Feb. 6, with the Knights losing 81-60 to the Indiana Hoosiers away.
Before that, McMiller had up-and-down sequences in January, which came as a disappointment for the Rutgers faithful, as the freshman had shone brightly in the first few weeks of the season. On Friday, though, McMiller addressed her transfer portal rumors online.
Per @WomensHoops_USA on X, McMiller reportedly replied to a comment on Instagram that speculated on where her next move would be past from the Coquese Washington-coached squad. The 5-foot-8 standout reacted to question the source of the speculations.
"@chumccoy who is she," McMiller reportedly wrote.
On Friday, women's college basketball recruiting analyst Talia Goodman reported that McMiller is transferring to one of the Scarlet Knights' Big Ten conference opponents - the Penn State Lady Lions - for her sophomore stint in the 2025-26 season.
However, with McMiller's most recent response and uncertainties arising toward her collegiate basketball career stemming to her premature exit this season, it seems nothing is set in stone yet for the Silver Spring, Maryland, native's next destination for her college hoops career.
Nevertheless, wherever McMiller will land next year, her services will be well-received, with her immense potential in scoring the basketball. This season, McMiller averaged outstanding numbers of 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest for the Scarlet Knights, leading the team in markers and dimes despite not playing the entire campaign.
Kiyomi McMiller will make her formal transfer portal announcement on Monday
With Kiyomi McMiller confronting the transfer portal rumors, it seems all the speculations will be put to rest on Monday. The incoming second-year sensation will appeare on ReachTV Network's "The Choice" to announce where she's heading. The broadcast is set to be live on Market Movers at 9:40 a.m. ET.
As Kiyomi McMiller sat out what's left of the 2024-25 campaign from February, the Rutgers Scarlett Knights finished with a lowly overall record 13-20 and 3-15 during conference play this year.
