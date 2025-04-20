Kiyomi McMiller confronts Penn State transfer portal rumors online; questions source with only 3 words

Rutgers Scarlett Knights guard Kiyomi McMiller had a very eventful first season of college basketball in the 2024-25 campaign. Her rookie year ended when she was shut down for the remainder of the season due to personal reasons on Feb. 6, with the Knights losing 81-60 to the Indiana Hoosiers away.

Ad

Before that, McMiller had up-and-down sequences in January, which came as a disappointment for the Rutgers faithful, as the freshman had shone brightly in the first few weeks of the season. On Friday, though, McMiller addressed her transfer portal rumors online.

Per @WomensHoops_USA on X, McMiller reportedly replied to a comment on Instagram that speculated on where her next move would be past from the Coquese Washington-coached squad. The 5-foot-8 standout reacted to question the source of the speculations.

Ad

Trending

"@chumccoy who is she," McMiller reportedly wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Friday, women's college basketball recruiting analyst Talia Goodman reported that McMiller is transferring to one of the Scarlet Knights' Big Ten conference opponents - the Penn State Lady Lions - for her sophomore stint in the 2025-26 season.

However, with McMiller's most recent response and uncertainties arising toward her collegiate basketball career stemming to her premature exit this season, it seems nothing is set in stone yet for the Silver Spring, Maryland, native's next destination for her college hoops career.

Ad

Nevertheless, wherever McMiller will land next year, her services will be well-received, with her immense potential in scoring the basketball. This season, McMiller averaged outstanding numbers of 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest for the Scarlet Knights, leading the team in markers and dimes despite not playing the entire campaign.

Kiyomi McMiller will make her formal transfer portal announcement on Monday

Ad

With Kiyomi McMiller confronting the transfer portal rumors, it seems all the speculations will be put to rest on Monday. The incoming second-year sensation will appeare on ReachTV Network's "The Choice" to announce where she's heading. The broadcast is set to be live on Market Movers at 9:40 a.m. ET.

As Kiyomi McMiller sat out what's left of the 2024-25 campaign from February, the Rutgers Scarlett Knights finished with a lowly overall record 13-20 and 3-15 during conference play this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here