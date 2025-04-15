KK Arnold, Aubrey Griffin can’t keep their calm after Paige Bueckers gets drafted by the Dallas Wings 

Fresh off winning the NCAA title, Paige Bueckers was named the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday. The former UConn Huskies guard was picked by the Dallas Wings.

Ad

It was an emotional night for Bueckers, who became the No. 1 pick in the presence of her teammates and coach Geno Auriemma. She also became the sixth player, and first since Breanna Stewart in 2016, to be the No. 1 overall pick and national champion in the same year.

Bueckers' UConn teammates KK Arnold and Aubrey Griffin were also in attendance at The Shed in New York. They were visibly excited and overjoyed for their teammate.

Ad

Trending

Both Arnold and Griffin couldn't keep calm when they heard Bueckers' name being called out as the No. 1 overall pick.

Here's how both of them reacted on social media:

KK Arnold reacts after Paige Bueckers becomes WNBA first overall pick (Image credits: kamoreaarnold via Instagram)

"Yeaaaaaaa," KK Arnold wrote in an Instagram story.

Ad

"Pookieeee," Aubrey Griffin said in her Instagram story.

Aubrey Griffin reacts to Paige Bueckers becoming first overall pick at 2025 WNBA draft (Image: aubreygriffin via Instagram)

The UConn players were excited to see their teammate create history at the 2025 WNBA draft. It was a heartening visual for college hoops fans to see them cheer for each other on their big day.

Ad

UConn's Paige Bueckers, Aubrey Griffin and Kaitlyn Chen were picked at 2025 WNBA draft

UConn superstar Paige Bueckers scripted history as she became the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 WNBA draft. The star guard was picked by the Dallas Wings, becoming UConn's sixth overall No. 1 draft pick.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-USC Trojans vs UConn Huskies - Source: Imagn

However, later on, her teammate Kaitlyn Chen was also picked No. 30 overall by the Golden State Valkyries.

Ad

Lastly, Aubrey Griffin heard her name called with the No. 37 pick when she was selected by the Minnesota Lynx. Interestingly, she became UConn's 50th WNBA draftee in the program's history.

It was indeed a big night for UConn's program history as the national champions were duly credited for their efforts. While the graduates heard their names called at the WNBA draft, it should provide plenty of motivation for other UConn stars to give their best in the upcoming seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here