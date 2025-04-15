KK Arnold, Aubrey Griffin can’t keep their calm after Paige Bueckers gets drafted by the Dallas Wings 

Fresh off winning the NCAA title, Paige Bueckers was named the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday. The former UConn Huskies guard was picked by the Dallas Wings.
It was an emotional night for Bueckers, who became the No. 1 pick in the presence of her teammates and coach Geno Auriemma. She also became the sixth player, and first since Breanna Stewart in 2016, to be the No. 1 overall pick and national champion in the same year.
Bueckers' UConn teammates KK Arnold and Aubrey Griffin were also in attendance at The Shed in New York. They were visibly excited and overjoyed for their teammate.
Both Arnold and Griffin couldn't keep calm when they heard Bueckers' name being called out as the No. 1 overall pick.
Here's how both of them reacted on social media:
"Yeaaaaaaa," KK Arnold wrote in an Instagram story.
"Pookieeee," Aubrey Griffin said in her Instagram story.
The UConn players were excited to see their teammate create history at the 2025 WNBA draft. It was a heartening visual for college hoops fans to see them cheer for each other on their big day.
UConn's Paige Bueckers, Aubrey Griffin and Kaitlyn Chen were picked at 2025 WNBA draft
However, later on, her teammate Kaitlyn Chen was also picked No. 30 overall by the Golden State Valkyries.
Lastly, Aubrey Griffin heard her name called with the No. 37 pick when she was selected by the Minnesota Lynx. Interestingly, she became UConn's 50th WNBA draftee in the program's history.
It was indeed a big night for UConn's program history as the national champions were duly credited for their efforts. While the graduates heard their names called at the WNBA draft, it should provide plenty of motivation for other UConn stars to give their best in the upcoming seasons.
