KK Arnold enthusiastically bestows ex-UConn stars Maya Moore, Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl with huge honor

UConn guard KK Arnold heaped immense praise on some of her former Huskies teammates, Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl and Paige Bueckers, even though they only recently entered the WNBA. On Wednesday, Arnold appeared on the "Breaking Barriers" show to discuss UConn's national title.

During the interview, Arnold was asked who she felt was the WNBA "GOAT." She initially picked four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore before quickly showing love to her former teammates.

"I'll say Maya," Arnold said (14:38). "I gotta keep it in UConn, and I'm going to say Paige, too, Paige will be my future GOAT. Hold on, sorry, give it Paige, Aliyah, Nika, all of them my GOATs. Yeah, Mount Rushmore put it up, put them all up."

Arnold committed to the Huskies in 2023. She played one season with Miuhl and Edwards before they entered the WNBA draft. The Seattle Storm picked Muhl at No. 14 while the Washington Mystics selected Edwards at No. 6.

Arnold played two seasons with Bueckers, who entered this year's draft. The Dallas Wings took her at No. 1.

Arnold and Bueckers were part of the UConn team that won the national title in April. The Huskies beat Dan Staley's South Carolina 82-59 in the final in Tampa Bay, Florida.

KK Arnold meets up with former UConn star Paige Bueckers at Dallas Stars game

KK Arnold (L) and Paige Bueckers - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers is making herself comfortable in Dallas ahead of her rookie year with the Wings. She made a surprise appearance at American Airlines Center on Tuesday for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.

Bueckers was with her former UConn teammate KK Arnold, watching at rinkside sporting Dallas Stars jerseys.

While Bueckers is set to debut soon for the Wings, Arnold will return to the Huskies to help them retain their national championship.

