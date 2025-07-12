KK Arnold, Morgan Cheli, Addison Bjorn & others react to UConn's Kayleigh Heckel's photo ahead of FIBA U19 game

UConn women's basketball commit Kayleigh Heckel is part of the USA team that will play at the ongoing FIBA U19 women's World Cup in the Czech Republic. Her Husky teammates KK Arnold, Morgan Cheli and Addison Bjorn joined others to wish the USC transfer well at the tournament.

On Saturday, Heckel posted several snaps on Instagram, showing her in the USA colors ahead of the opening game against South Korea.

"Round 2 🇺🇸🫡," she wrote.

Her UConn teammates took to the comment section to show her some love ahead of the games.

"Ayy leggo heck heck," sophomore guard Arnold wrote.

"This is tea very cutesy 🙂‍↕️," incoming freshman Kelis Fisher also wrote.

"Ateee," Wisconsin transfer Sarah Williams commented.

"Love love love you," Heckel's former USC teammate Rian Forestier also commented.

Kayleigh Heckel's teammates react to her Team USA post on IG. Image via @heckel.kayleigh

Here are more comments from Heckel's teammates for her Instagram post.

"Pggg," Heckel's USA teammate Addison Bjorn wrote.

"yuhhhh," UConn freshman guard Morgan Cheli also wrote.

"YESSSS love it!!!" Another USA teammate Maddyn Greenway commented.

Kayleigh Heckel's teammates react to her Team USA post on IG. Image via @heckel.kayleigh

Kayleigh Heckel seeks for second gold medal for USA

UConn women's basketball incoming sophomore Kayleigh Heckel is seeking her second consecutive gold medal for the USA after winning her first at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. Heckel to participate in USA Basketball’s U19 National Team trials in Colorado Springs on June 18 and made the final 12-player roster ahead of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Czechia.

Team USA will face South Korea on Saturday, Hungary on Sundayand Israel on Tuesday in Group A. The three-time champions are coached by Indiana's Teri Moren, who is assisted by South Florida's Jose Fernandez and Notre Dame's Niele Ivey.

Heckel will play alongside Texas sophomore Jordan Lee, Florida sophomore Alivia McGill, Indiana sophomore Zania Socka-Nguemen and UCLA incoming freshman Sienna Betts.

Others in the 12-player list include USC incoming freshman Jasmine Davidson, Duke incoming freshman Emilee Skinner, 2026 class high school players Addison Bjorn, Kate Harpring, Saniyah Hall and Jerzy Robinson. Class of 2028 high school player Sydney Douglas is also on the team.

Heckel averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals, helping the Americans win six games to clinch gold at the U18 FIBA World Cup. The 5-foot-9 guard from Port Chester, N.Y., hopes to become the 16th UConn player to win U19 gold.

