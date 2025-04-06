KK Arnold reacts with 1 word to UConn’s highlights from Final Four win vs UCLA

KK Arnold had a one-word reaction to UConn's monumental 85-51 win over the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four on Friday. The Huskies' Instagram handle posted highlights of the performance of its bigs in the key matchup - Jana El Alfy and Ice Brady. The brief mixtape highlighted the impactful moments the two front-court players created throughout the night.
"BIG GUYS 💪," the caption read.
Arnold extended her support by reposting it on her story and adding a heart emoji to it:
"YOPP," she wrote.
Jana El Alfy scored six points while garnering eight rebounds, four steals and two assists on 50% shooting. The first one in the rotation, Ice Brady, scored five points in 14 minutes. KK Arnold saw 20 minutes of action, pouring nine points and three assists.
On paper, the impact of the Huskies' bigs seems minuscule. However, it was essential in holding off the UCLA bigs. They constantly helped challenge the opposition's interior play and convert their strengths into key pain points.
Sarah Strong scored the team-high 22 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 13 shooting. Azzi Fudd hit the first points for UConn, posting 19 points and three steals while Paige Bueckers had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals on Jana El Alfy.
UConn's only NCAA championship loss came at the hands of South Carolina
Geno Auriemma has led the Huskies to 11 NCAA championships. His only loss in the title game came in 2022, against Dawn Staley's South Carolina. The Gamecocks started off on an efficient note, mounting a 30-12 lead in the first 13 minutes and leading 35-27 at the half.
UConn came as close as six points in the second half. Only Paige Bueckers scored in double digits for the Huskies and the entire team was restricted to 40% shooting. Destanni Henderson posted 26 points while Aliyah Boston grabbed an 11-point and 16-rebound double-double, lifting the Gamecocks to a 64-49 win.
However, Geno Auriemma broke his losing streak against Dawn Staley this season, defeating USC 87-58 at the Colonial Life Arena.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here