KK Arnold recalls celebrating UConn’s NCAA championship with Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl: “She was dancing”

KK Arnold played a key role in UConn's national title triumph in April. The Huskies beat Dawn Staley's South Carolina 82-59 in the finale in Tampa Bay, Florida.

On Wednesday, Arnold appeared on the "Barrier Breakers" show and recalled some of the celebrations after UConn's championship success. Arnold said that former Huskies stars Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards were also delighted for the program.

"They definitely did," Arnold said when asked if any former UConn stars celebrated with the team (5:45). "And, like you said, like Nika calling, make sure she congratulated us and Aaliyah being there, I just felt like they were on the team, still. And, you know, they are, of course, all the members are, and I just feel like yeah that Aaliyah got a hat, super-excited, she was dancing, everything celebrating with us. Yeah, I think she did. So, it was super exciting just for her to be there in that atmosphere."

Edwards played for the Huskies from 2020 to 2024. The Washington Mystics took her with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Muhl also played for the Huskies from 2020 to 2024, where she won two Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards. The Seattle Storm took her with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 draft.

Although Edwards and Muhl left UConn last year, they were thrilled for the program to end its nine-year drought without a championship.

KK Arnold will be returning to UConn for her junior year

After helping UConn win the national title in her sophomore year, KK Arnold will be returning to the program for her junior year.

Arnold averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Huskies this past season.

Since Paige Bueckers also left UConn for the WNBA this year, many believe that Arnold will play a more important role for the Huskies next season.

