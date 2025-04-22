KK Arnold’s snap with Kelsey Plum from her Dawg class program excites UConn fans: “She’s a game changer”

UConn Huskies' KK Arnold was presented with the "Top Dawg" award by Kelsey Plum and other UA atheltes during an intimate event. It is an annual initiative by Under Armour to highlight some of its best atheltes in the college baskeball circuit, with a focus on helping women hoopers learn transition to the big league. Arnold was invited to the "Dawgs Class of 2025" camp by the sportswear brand.

Arnold's honor comes in light of UConn's championship run in the 2024-25 season, defeating the defending champs, the South Carolina Gamecocks. Insterestingly, UA had another athelte on the opposing side representing the brand, MiLaysia Fulwiley.

With that, the Huskies' Instagram handle uplaoded a picture of Arnold and Kelsey Plum posing with each other at the event.

"She's a Husky, of course KK Arnold's the Top Dawg," the caption read.

Fans reacted to the WNBA and college star's picture in the comment section:

"Just The big dawg doing big dawg tingssss," a fan wrote.

"It’s KK Arnold, of course she’s a dawg anywhere on and off the court 👑," a user comemnted.

"I’m sensing KK’s a double-double machine next year…," another fan added.

More fans joined in:

"Love KK! She’s a game changer👏," a user wrote.

"We’ve always known - that Dawg lives in KK.," a fan commented.

"KK's gonna be a upperclassmen next year. 🥹," another user added.

Fans react to Kelsey Plum and Arnold's picture | via @uconnwbb/Instagram

KK Arnold played a new role for UConn this season

Arnold started a majority of the games in her freshman year with UConn and also spearheaded leadership roles on the court. However, with the return of Azzi Fudd and addition of Sarah Strong from high school, Arnold played a new role, one that required her to strictly come off the bench.

The guard's statistical averages dropped, resulting in 5.5 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 47.4% shooting.

However, KK Arnold bought defensive intensity and energy off the bench consistently throughout the season. She disrupted the opponents with her speed and tenacity on the offensive ened and spearheaded UConn's full-court press and tranisition on defense.

