“Klay Thompson”, “Austin Reeves”: Hoops fans draw parallels of UConn freshman Liam McNeeley with NBA stars

Instagram account Courtside Films posed a question to their followers about an NBA comparison for UConn freshman Liam McNeeley. Fans were quick to jump into the comments to share their opinions, with Klay Thompson and Austin Reaves popping up often.

Check out some of the reactions to Thursday's post below.

"Gordon Hayward for sure! But can shoot," one fan wrote.

"Austin Reaves! Dude just knows how to ball," another commented.

"Klay Thompson," another fan wrote.

"He’s a mixed skillset of Duncan Robinson and Keegan Murray will be playing that good team defense of Keegan Murray moving the ball around and flying off pin downs to catch and shoot like Duncan," one fan commented.

"I’m seeing shades of Austin reaves or Klay Thompson," another wrote.

"Kevin Love when he was young," another fan commented.

You can follow the conversation on the original post below.

UConn freshman Liam McNeeley earns sixth Big East Freshman of the Week award

UConn freshman Liam McNeeley was named Big East Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season after strong performances against Villanova last week and St. John’s on Sunday. He scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Villanova, then added 14 points and nine rebounds against St. John’s.

Although the Huskies dropped the game against St. John's, they did beat Villanova, and McNeeley was instrumental in both games.

He played a key role in the team’s win over Villanova, scoring 16 of his 20 points in the second half to lead a comeback.

UConn's coach, Dan Hurley, talked about McNeeley's performance on Feb. 18,

“He wasn't playing well (vs. Villanova) up to the point where we were down 12 or 14, but then when he turned it up, we won by seven," Hurley said. "He's got more pressure on him than any freshman in the country to play well or else his team is not going to win.”

For Hurley and the UConn Huskies to make a deep postseason run, they'll need Liam McNeeley to keep contributing on both offense and defense to help the Huskies gain momentum heading into the Big East tournament.

