"Knew this was the place for me": Hailey Van Lith shares heartwarming message about fitting in at TCU ahead of win vs Houston

TCU point guard Hailey Van Lith has waxed lyrical about her choice of making the switch to the Horned Frogs from LSU last year, and how it has helped her.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the No. 10-ranked TCU blew out Houston 91-56 on Wednesday, the 23-year-old revealed how she told her parents she had to check out TCU.

“As soon as I came on campus, I knew this was the place for me," Van Lith said to the media.

She went ahead to highlight how her relationship with Mark Campbell has been a blessing, noting that he has had a huge effect on not just her game but other aspects of her personality too.

Ad

Trending

NCAA Basketball: Mark Campbell at the Big 12 Basketball Media Day - Source: Imagn

The admiration is not one-way, as coach Campbell had waxed lyrical about Van Lith a couple of days ago.

Ad

“Hailey, truly, one of her greatest gifts is that she has no chill. She goes, she's the ultimate competitor in everything that she does in her grind, in her preparation. We have a pro that's still in college. So, the impact she's had on this group, with our staff, in just TCU women's basketball (is huge)," he said.

Ad

Van Lith has averaged 17.7 points per game for the Horned Frogs, tied with Sedona Prince for the most in the team. The Wenatchee, Washington native has also averaged the most assists per game in the team this season (5.5), while she is third for rebounds per game with 4.5.

Van Lith shines as TCU dominates Houston to cap perfect home record

The 23-year-old point guard scored 26 points, a game-high, to help the Horned Frogs complete a perfect regular season at home (19-0) with a dominant 91-56 win over Houston on Wednesday night.

Ad

Guard Madison Conner also notched up 15, which all came from 3-pointers, while Sedona Prince also reached double digits with 13 points.

The victory extended TCU’s winning run to six on the bounce and 22 games on home soil, while it took their record this season to 27-3 and 15-2 in the Big 12.

TCU will be counting on Van Lith once again when they visit No. 17 Baylor on Sunday in a game for the outright Big 12 regular-season championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here