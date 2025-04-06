"Know gambling pain when I see it": College hoops fans troll Charles Barkley as Auburn legend struggles while watching his alma mater lose

Auburn legend Charles Barkley was present at the Alamodome when his alma mater lost 79-73 in a Final Four matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday, and his reaction to the defeat has got college basketball fans on the internet talking.

Barkley represented the Tigers for three seasons, from 1981 to 1984, and he still holds the record for the program’s highest career field goal percentage with 62.6%. He led Auburn to its first NCAA tournament in 1984, but they did not go past the first round, losing 72-71 to Richmond.

The player-turned-broadcaster remains a fan of the program, and this was evident in his reactions as he watched the team lose their first-half lead to the Gators.

Fans reacted to the video on X, with some claiming that Barkley was possibly betting on the game.

“Bro just lost a lot of money. I know gambling pain when I see it lmao,” an X user wrote.

“Is he an Auburn fan or just have money on the game?” another user said.

“Does Chuck have money on the game or (does he) just hate Florida?” a college hoops fan wrote.

However, there were others who reacted in a different way.

“Chuck’s face says it all—Auburn’s loss hit harder than a Shaq elbow in the paint! #FinalFourFeels,” a college hoops fan commented.

“In his favorite city too, of all places,” another sports fan wrote.

“That was me watching all our stupid a** turnovers,” an Auburn fan commented.

The Tigers were looking to make their first-ever NCAA Tournament final but fell short. However, reaching this stage meant they matched their best-ever run, which they achieved when they reached the Final Four in 2019.

Charles Barkley reacts to Walter Clayton Jr.’s performance in Final Four matchup

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn - Source: Imagn

Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. scored 34 points to send the Gators into the national championship game when they beat Auburn, and it is the first time the program will be playing a national championship game since their back-to-back title wins in 2006 and 2007.

Broadcaster Ernie Johnson dubbed Clayton as “that guy" on Saturday, prompting a response from Auburn legend Barkley.

"Yes sir, Yes sir, Ernie. Say Less!" Barkley responded (per Athlon Sports).

Clayton will hope to take his team all the way, when the Gators face the Houston Cougars for the national title on Monday. This season, the senior guard has averaged 18.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

