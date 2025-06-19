Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson and more - Analyst lists best shooters at the 2025 NBA draft

The 2025 NBA draft is almost here, and conversations are heating up about who the top prospects are. As the big day gets closer, analysts are breaking down the class in different ways, and seasoned NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor has now shared his picks for the best shooters in this draft.

O’Connor, who hosts the “Kevin O’Connor Podcast,” listed the best shooters by category, giving each standout a special label based on their shooting ability.

Leading his list is Duke freshman Kon Knueppel, whom he called the best pure shooter in the class. Knueppel has been one of the top names on draft boards for months, as he is rated for his smooth stroke and consistency from deep.

Texas freshman guard Tre Johnson was named the best movement shooter. Johnson is widely projected to be a lottery pick and has impressed scouts with his ability to shoot off screens and while on the move.

Wake Forest senior Hunter Sallis was rated as the best mid-range shooter, while Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson got the nod as the best undersized shooter.

UConn’s Liam McNeeley was described as the best ignore-the-numbers shooter, meaning his shooting talent stands out beyond what his stats may suggest.

O’Connor also gave props to Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud as the best big man shooter, Kentucky’s Koby Brea as the best specialist shooter and Duke center Khaman Maluach as the best theoretical shooter, meaning his shooting could develop even more.

Finally, Washington State’s Cedric Coward was listed as the best small-sample shooter.

O’Connor has been covering the NBA since 2013 and is well-known for his deep dives into player scouting. His breakdown adds to the growing excitement around the upcoming draft.

With names like Cooper Flagg, Johnson, and Dylan Harper among the headline prospects, this year’s draft is looking stacked.

The 2025 NBA draft guide

The 2025 NBA draft will be held on June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center, with pro teams hoping to land an addition that will help them become better.

There will be 59 picks made across two rounds, with the NBA draft lottery already determining the order of selection for the first 14 picks.

The selections from the 15th to the 30th and the second round of picks from the 30th to the 59th will be determined by reverse order of regular season record. Each team will select one player in the first round and one in the second round.

